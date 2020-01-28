David Walliams’s debut as host of the National Television Awards saw him take aim at Simon Cowell, Laurence Fox and the ceremony itself.

David Walliams’s best and most scathing jokes at the NTAs

The Little Britain star even ended the annual event by suggesting the ITV show’s bosses had already fired him from the role.

David Walliams was the new host of the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Here are the highlights:

– On Simon Cowell

Walliams kicked off the event at London’s O2 Arena with a skit aping Britain’s Got Talent, where he is a judge alongside Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Impersonating Cowell interrogating a contestant on the show, he asked: “Have you never heard of botox?”

And introducing the show, Walliams quipped: “Tonight we celebrate all the time and money that has gone into Simon Cowell’s new face.”

– On Ant and Dec

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at the NTAs (Ian West/PA)

He joked that the presenting duo were in the front row not because they were important but because they had “forgotten their booster seats”.

– On Laurence Fox

Walliams aimed a dig at actor Laurence Fox, who sparked controversy when he questioned during an appearance on Question Time whether the Duchess of Sussex had faced discrimination.

The host told the audience: “You guys are the real stars, by which I mean you are miles away from earth. Without you, us lot down here would be nothing. I mean, I would be fine – I have got my best-selling children’s books. But these people, their diaries would be emptier than Laurence Fox’s.”

– On Nicholas Parsons

“Someone we would have liked to have welcomed here tonight is Nicholas Parsons but sadly he passed away today and I know everyone here wants to send our love to his family at this time.”

The veteran broadcaster died on Tuesday morning aged 96.

– On David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

The former Friends star presented the new drama award to Chernobyl.

He told the crowd: “I’m currently in a new comedy called Intelligence on Sky.”

Walliams quipped: “I’m sure both of Sky’s viewers will enjoy it.”

– On the event itself

As coverage entered the final stretch, Walliams deadpanned: “Welcome to day two of the National Television Awards.”

