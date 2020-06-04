David Walliams writes new book in lockdown

‘It was so much fun to have something silly to take my mind off of everything’ – David Walliams (Ian West/PA)

David Walliams has written a new book while in lockdown.

This bestselling author, 48, has written a fifth volume in the World’s Worst series – World’s Worst Parents.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge said: “I think we all need some comedy right now, so I hope this book will make kids and their grown-ups laugh.

“I wrote the book during lockdown, and it was so much fun to have something silly to take my mind off of everything.”

Itâs time for children to get their own back! THE WORLDâS WORST PARENTS is my brand new collection of tales of madcap mums & daft dads, gloriously illustrated by Tony Ross. Pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/4FZhvds2kX #WWP pic.twitter.com/ztg8OL4Ynd — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 4, 2020

Walliams began his World’s Worst series – which has sold over 2.4 million copies in the UK – in 2016, with The World’s Worst Children.

HarperCollins children’s books executive publisher Ann-Janine Murtagh said: “Fizzing with fun and with all the hallmarks of David’s flamboyant imagination and surreal humour combined with his genius for character, these hilarious stories will make children the world over smile.”

The book will be published on July 2, priced £14.99 in hardback.

PA Media