David Letterman gets a beautiful day in Dublin thanks to Bono and the Edge as part of documentary

American chat-show legend David Letterman enjoyed a beautiful day in Dublin recently after two members of U2 gave him a VIP tour of the city.

Given that it was his first-ever trip to Ireland, Bono and the Edge made sure it was an affair to remember as they showed him some of the capital’s city’s best-known hot spots.

The pair invited him over as the toured Dublin and checked out its music scene, culminating in an intimate concert performed by the duo at a local landmark.

They were filmed by a documentary crew during their time in Dublin, as part of a Disney+ music special entitled, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman.

Letterman revealed news of the collaboration in a statement where he joked how he “won a radio contest” for his debut trip to Dublin.

"Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theatre. It’s a great tour. Get in touch with them – I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are not availabilities),” he said.

The resulting show will premiere on March 17 on the streaming service and was directed by acclaimed documentary maker Morgan Neville.

In his statement, Neville spoke about his fondness for the three stars.

“I fell in love with U2 and David Letterman at roughly the same time, somewhere around my sophomore year of high school,” he said.

“That somehow decades later we would all come together in Ireland to make this show was an unlikely dream somehow come to life.”

The special arrives the same day that U2 will release Songs of Surrender, a reimagining of 40 songs from across the band’s catalogue which takes its name from Bono’s best-selling memoir.

The much-awaited album will be released by Island Records and Interscope and includes many of the band’s most seminal songs that have been re-imagined and re-recorded by the band.

The first track to be made available from this set of recordings was the anthemic Pride (In The Name Of Love) which got its first airing recently by Dave Fanning on 2FM.

"Music allows you to time travel, and we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining,” said the Edge, whose real name is David Evans.

“What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation. Intimacy replaced post punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible.”