David Bowie painting found at landfill set to sell for thousands

The portrait "DHead XLVI" by David Bowie which is currently up for auction. Photo: Cowley Abbott.

A painting by musical icon David Bowie that was bought for five Canadian dollars at a landfill is set to sell at auction for thousands of dollars.

The portrait titled ‘DHead XLVI’ by Bowie, which dates back to 1997 was found at a donation centre at an Ontario landfill last Summer.

The purchaser, who has remained anonymous, is not an art collector, did not know it was a Bowie initially but just happened to like the painting.

When the seller took it home, he discovered Bowie’s signature along with his name, and the description “acrylic and computer collage on canvas” on the back of the portrait.

Bowie painted family, friends, other musicians and even himself as part of the DHead series but never revealed his subjects in individual pieces.

The painting was expected to realise up to $10,000 USD but the bids soared past that in the first day, with the price now sitting arounf $16,000 USD, with eight days left to bid for the piece. A painting from the collection was sold by Christie’s for $27,500 USD in 2018.

Robert Cowley, of Cowley Abbott, who are holding the auction, said of the current owner, the “painting itself caught their eye” and that “they thought it was an interesting painting before they turned it around and saw the labels on the back."

When the owner contacted Cowley Abbott last year, they set about trying to authenticate the work. Bowie expert Andy Peters was enlisted and he told CNN: “When I first saw the painting, I knew what it was straightaway”.

I did not need to see the autograph on the back because I knew, but obviously the signature sealed the deal," Peters, who collects Bowie autographs, said.

“The confusion lies in that he changed his signature so much during his 55-year career, but there are certain nuances in every single autograph that forgers cannot replicate,” Peter said.

Cowley said the piece is a “striking portrait” but the subject is not known.

"In this case, even the gender is difficult to discern because it doesn't have any facial features besides the side profile," Cowley said. "It's quite a striking portrait, but it's very difficult to say exactly who it might be."



