David Beckham’s father Ted marries solicitor Hilary Meredith

Left to right, Charlotte, Ted, Hilary and David (Handout image/PA)

David Beckham’s father Ted has married solicitor Hilary Meredith in an intimate ceremony in London.

The couple had a small private wedding at the historic Middle Temple in the capital’s law district on Saturday, surrounded by their immediate family.

The football star, who acted as best man for his father, can be seen delighted for the happy couple as they all pose for a family photo at the ceremony alongside Hilary’s daughter Charlotte.

Expand Close The couple announced their engagement in March 2020 (Twentyfour7 PR) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The couple announced their engagement in March 2020 (Twentyfour7 PR)

The snap shows the group in front of a Christmas tree with Hilary wearing an elegant white satin dress, Charlotte in a glamorous blue velvet outfit and Ted and David co-ordinating in navy suits and silk ties.

The couple were married with Ted’s three children, eight of his grandchildren and Hilary’s mother and daughter Charlotte in attendance at the ceremony, a spokesperson for the family said.

The statement also said the pair are currently honeymooning out of the country.

The couple met last year through their charity work for Army veterans at Broughton House Veteran Care Village and announced their engagement in March 2020.

Ted, 71, was previously married to David’s mother Sandra, and they divorced in 2002 after 32 years of marriage.

Meredith is a solicitor, lobbyist and campaigner best known for her work on behalf of the UK armed forces, veterans and their families.

Video of the Day

She runs law firm Hilary Meredith Solicitors and is also visiting professor of law and veterans’ affairs at the University of Chester.