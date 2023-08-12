Date set for Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show debut

Home > Entertainment Date set for Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show debutPatrick KieltyIndependent.ie NewsdeskToday at 11:30Patrick Kielty will make his debut as Late Late Show host in September. Latest Entertainment‘It was a risk:’ Kevin Spacey’s co-star explains why actor was cast in new film before sex assault acquittalBono treats Sarajevo Film Festival crowd to song after U2 documentary screeningSacha Baron Cohen to bring back gangsta rapper Ali G as part of new stand-up tourBono treats Sarajevo Film Festival crowd to song after U2 documentary screeningBob Dylan remembers ‘lifelong friend’ and former bandmate Robbie RobertsonThe 1975 told to pay €2 million in damages after Matty Healy kissed bandmate on stage at Malaysian festivalDate set for Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show debutThe music industry and mental health: Why do so many artists live fast and die young?George Hamilton’s Classic Talk: How the gramophone ushered in an era of musical superstars‘There’s a lot of snobbery’: Eithne Shortall on Big Little Lies not receiving the critical acclaim it deservesShow more Top StoriesSex & RelationshipsAsking for a friend: ‘My girlfriend just wants to stay in and watch TV all time and we rarely have sex anymore. I want to break up with her but I’m scared of being alone’CommentCiara Kelly: What does the Taylor Swift tickets palaver tell us about Irish families? That needy parents like me just can’t say no and we want our kids to love us foreverIrish NewsRTÉ paying Ryan Tubridy less than he sought while being off air over payments scandalHealthy Eating‘My first memory is looking at my stomach aged six and thinking, I’m a fat person’: podcaster and Dublin Fringe performer Grace Mulvey Latest NewsMorePremier League‘It was five years of a true dream’ – Fred forever grateful for time at Man United ahead of Fenerbahce switch16:37CourtsArmagh men linked to ‘The Firm’ gang remanded accused of possessing sawn-off shotgun16:29Celebrity‘I’m the cause of fake tan ban on Love Island,’ Maura Higgins admits16:16Premier LeagueBukayo Saka stunner the difference as Arsenal forced to work for win over Forest16:15World NewsNFL great Tom Brady introduces himself to Birmingham fans in pub before match16:00World NewsEngland fans celebrate Lionesses’ World Cup quarter-final win over Colombia16:00SoccerDarragh Lenihan scores own goal as Middlesbrough slump to Coventry defeat 15:57World NewsFormer Xpose presenter Peter O'Riordan says looting ‘out of control’ in wake of Maui wild fires15:55Irish NewsIrish holidaymakers travelling to Canaries warned of Saharan dust clouds and 40C heatwave15:43CommentCiara Kelly: What does the Taylor Swift tickets palaver tell us about Irish families? That needy parents like me just can’t say no and we want our kids to love us forever15:00