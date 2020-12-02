Darth Vader takes over Edward Colston plinth

A Darth Vader figurine on the empty Edward Colston plinth in Bristol (Jacob King/PA)

A figurine of Darth Vader has appeared on the empty Edward Colston plinth in Bristol city centre in an apparent tribute to actor Dave Prowse.

Prowse, who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died last week aged 85.

Expand Close The figure was placed on the plinth overnight on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The figure was placed on the plinth overnight on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

The figurine has been put on the empty plinth which was home to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was toppled and thrown into Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

Since then numerous statues and sculptures have been put on the plinth – including one of protester Jen Reid – but have been removed.

PA Media