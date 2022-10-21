Dara Ó Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ in final regular episode

The programme has been on air for 17 years and 21 series for a total of 232 episodes

Dara Ó Briain said Mock The Week had been “an absolute joy and an honour,” as he closed the final regular episode of the long-running topical comedy panel show.

The comedian said the show had been “a blast” and joked it had left the UK in a “far more stable, prosperous and happy situation” than when the first episode aired.

The programme has been on air for 17 years and 21 series, a total of 232 episodes, and featured 131 comedians.

Show stalwarts Ó Briain and Hugh Dennis were joined by panellists Angela Barnes, Alasdair Beckett-King, Rhys James, Zoe Lyons and Ahir Shah, who all donned formal wear for the taping.

As part of the special final show, Ó Briain took to the stage to participate in the Wheel Of News segment and perform a short stand-up routine.

Dennis occupied the host chair as Ó Briain was given the topics of “job loss,” “seeking new employment” and “retirement”.

Later, panellists exchanged gifts, with Dennis, who has starred in every episode of the show, receiving a commemorative plate reading “well done for doing Mock The Week”.

Closing the show, Ó Briain said: “We’ve been on for the last 17 years, we’ve done 232 episodes featuring 131 comedians.

“It has been an absolute blast to do, and we leave with the quiet pride that in the years that we have been on we have left the country in a far more stable, prosperous and happy situation than we started, and we’ll always have that.

He continued: “We’re not a very sentimental, mawkish show so I’ll just say on behalf of the production team, on behalf of myself and all of the comedians here, it’s been an absolute joy to talk to you and an honour.

“I’m Dara O Briain, goodnight.”

The episode closed with a compilation of photos from past episodes as well as a small post-credits skit.

Video of the Day

“I’ve just had a terrible dream that I was hosting a topical panel show for 17 years, it went on and on and on, honey!” Ó Briain exclaims, apparently waking up in bed from a nightmare.

“Yes Dara”, replies Dennis, who is sleeping in the bed beside him.

Friday’s episode will be followed by two specials looking back over the history of Mock The Week, concluding the series officially on November 4.

Mock The Week first aired in June 2005 and over the years featured comedy stars including Chris Addison, Frankie Boyle, Rory Bremner and Russell Howard.