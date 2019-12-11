Danny Mac lands major role in West End musical Pretty Woman

Danny Mac will star in the West End musical version of Pretty Woman in the role of Edward, the character played by Richard Gere in the hit film.

The former Hollyoaks actor will star opposite Aimie Atkinson, who will play Vivian, the role made famous by Julia Roberts in the beloved 1990 romantic comedy about a high-flying businessman and a prostitute who fall in love against the odds.

It will be the latest musical role for soap star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Mac, whose previous stage credits include Sunset Boulevard, Wicked and White Christmas.

Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac will star in Pretty Woman: The Musical (Oliver Rosser)

Atkinson was in the original West End cast of the hit musical Six, which saw her nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance.

She has also appeared in Legally Blonde and Never Forget: The Take That Musical, and she won BBC Radio 2’s Voice Of Musical Theatre Award.

The musical, which made its debut on Broadway in New York last year, will transfer to London’s West End in February 2020.

Singer Bryan Adams penned the music and lyrics for the hit adaptation alongside his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

Pretty Woman: The Musical producer Paula Wagner said: “After an extensive search, we have found our ideal Vivian and Edward! Their talent and undeniable charisma will take Pretty Woman: The Musical to new iconic heights.

“When I met Aimie, I was completely captivated by her wit, warmth and dynamic presence. Danny has all the great qualities of a leading man and will make the perfect Edward. I can’t wait to see these two power-house talents together on stage.”

I get to wear The. Red. Dress! 💃🏽



I couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredible show @PrettyWomanUK to the West End!



I cannot wait to share the stage with the super talented @dannymaconline and I finally get to work with the legendary @jammyprod 😱#PrettyWomanTheMusical pic.twitter.com/ArJaZopKNX — A I M I E A 🐺 (@Aimieatkinson) December 11, 2019

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell added: “When I first saw Aimie I knew I wanted to work with her. Her star quality, attack and voice in Six leapt off the stage.

“I have wanted to work with the very talented Danny Mac for ages. His voice is perfectly suited for Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance’s romantic score.

“Together, Aimie and Danny will make the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical sizzle, and with them we’ll all be falling in love again with Garry Marshall and JF Lawton’s romantic story.”

Performances of Pretty Woman: The Musical run from February 13 2020 at the Piccadilly Theatre.

