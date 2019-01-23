The first episode of Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family proved popular with viewers and was trending on Twitter in the UK.

Danny Dyer’s new show is a right royal hit on social media

The EastEnders star discovered in 2016 he is related to Thomas Cromwell, Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III during filming for Who Do You Think You Are?

And the 41-year-old’s two-part BBC One series charts his regal lineage, living out pivotal moments in his ancestors’ lives.

The first show on Wednesday night saw Dyer go back 35 generations to learn how to fight like his Viking forebear Rollo, while he also lived like William the Conqueror and found out he is descended from Louis XI of France, a king who was later made Saint Louis.

Social media feeds exploded with some of Dyer’s best jokes and gaffes, with many posting pictures throughout the programme.

A user named Rozzy picked out a scene in which Dyer speared a watermelon as her highlight of the show, declaring: “Danny Dyer murdering a watermelon on horseback shouting ‘Av it’ turns out to be exactly what I needed on a Wednesday evening.”

While Sara Maggs tweeted: “Danny Dyer’s #RightRoyalFamily is Horrible Histories for adults,” Adding the hashtags #makinghistoryaccessible #hilarious #BBC.

Many users saw the programme as the perfect fit for Dyer, with comparisons to David Starkey, a more serious-minded historian.

Among them was David Webb, who declared: “Danny Dyer has done more for royal history education in the first 30 mins than David Starkey has done in 40 years lol.”

And James Hoggarth posted: “I’m watching a historical documentary fronted by Danny Dyer.

“I should be questioning this, but I love his boundless enthusiasm and sense of humour.

“I want to hear David Starkey use the expression ‘mix it up’ now.”

Viewer Jazz Hanley posted: “If Danny Dyer Narrated my year 7 history lessons, I would remember more than just 1066.”

Many thought Dyer’s cockney dialect made for great viewing, with a profile named Daley tweeting: “Danny Dyer just said ‘what a gaff’ about the Tower of London on BBC1 and people still question the licence fee.”

One user, Scott Bryan posted pictures of some of the funniest lines throughout the show, adding: “Highly recommend watching this Danny Dyer documentary with the subtitles on.”

Another user named Meg of Margate saw the episode as a break from the political drama of Brexit stating: “The year is 2019. Danny Dyer is teaching us about history and frankly quite a lot about politics too.

“Not sure how we got here but it’s the kind of TV we all need right now.”

Press Association