Danny Dyer’s game show The Wall to return for new series

Danny Dyer’s game show The Wall is to return to BBC One for a new series.

The programme, which sees Rip Off Britain’s Angela Rippon pose questions to contestants, features a wall with slots that are either filled by a green ball, if a question is answered correctly, or a red ball if it is not.

The green ball means they get money added, while red means they get money subtracted from whatever total they have.

Expand Close Danny Dyer (Matt Crossick/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Danny Dyer (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dyer, who presents the show, said: “I’m very excited we’re coming back for another series and fingers crossed this time we will be in front of a live studio audience.

“I can’t wait to meet all the new contestants and let’s hope that one of them beats that wall and wins some severe readies.”

The format first aired on America’s NBC television network in 2016.

The BBC’s version began in 2019 and the new series will feature a number of celebrity contestants playing for charity, in addition to members of the public.

Rippon said: “I’m so looking forward to another series of The Wall on BBC One, and once again being the ‘voice’ of The Wall, asking the questions for this fun and dynamic programme.

“Danny Dyer is such a fantastic host of the show, he works brilliantly with the contestants, so I can’t wait to see how successful this next batch will be.”

Expand Close Angela Rippon (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Angela Rippon (Ian West/PA)

Jo Wallace, acting controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “The Wall is arguably the most wildly unpredictable show on TV at the moment, captivating audiences with non-stop jeopardy throughout.

“As well as the regular series, it will be exciting to see which celebrities are prepared to come and take on The Wall for their favourite charity.”

The programme will return to BBC One later this year.

PA Media