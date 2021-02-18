Danny Dyer shares first photo with grandson Santiago

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has shared the first image of him with his grandson Santiago.

The soap actor’s daughter, former Love Island contestant Dani, welcomed the baby boy on January 23 “after a very long day and night”.

She later revealed the child’s name in a special episode of Sorted With The Dyers, the unscripted Spotify podcast they host together.

On Thursday, Danny, 43, shared a photo of him bouncing Santiago on his lap with his 1.3 million Instagram followers and wrote: “This grandson of mine….”

Fans shared their congratulations in the comments section.

Dani, 24, announced in July last year that she was expecting a baby with Sammy Kimmence, who she dated before she starred on Love Island in 2018.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.

Following the birth, Danny shared his joy at becoming a grandfather on social media.

“So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut,” he wrote.

Danny is best known for playing Mick Carter in the long-running BBC soap EastEnders and has also starred in films including The Football Factory and Human Traffic.

