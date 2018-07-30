Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer has congratulated his daughter after she was named the winner of ITV reality TV show Love Island.

Dani Dyer, 22, was crowned the winner along with her boyfriend, Jack Fincham. The pair had been the bookmakers’ favourites from early on and walked away with a cheque for £50,000.

Shortly after news of their triumph was announced on ITV2 on Monday, Dani’s EastEnders actor father posted a short clip to his Instagram story congratulating her on the win.

Danny Dyer has congratulated his daughter after she won Love Island

Standing next to his wife and Dani’s mother, Joanne Mas, Dyer said: “Dan, you have done it! We cannot wait, we are coming to see you.”

They are currently in the US.

Earlier, before the result had been announced, Dyer posted another video to his Instagram story in which he told his daughter: “Babe, you have won already.”

On Sunday night’s penultimate episode of Love Island, Dyer labelled Jack a “proper geezer” as he gave their relationship his stamp of approval.

Dani Dyer won Love Island along with Jack Fincham

Friends and families of the contestants entered the villa to meet the couples face to face but Dyer and his wife spoke to Dani via a video link because they were in the US.

Dyer told Jack: “Listen, I approve of you mate. I think you’re absolutely bang on. I weren’t at first, I thought ‘oh here we go’.”

He also told the stationery salesman: “Do you know what Jack, listen. Proper geezer, gotta say. I’ll tell you what I love about you, I love the fact you got a little Derby.

Jack Fincham has been named the winner of Love Island along with his girlfriend Dani Dyer

“You got so much charisma. Takes a brave man to bowl into that gaff, them all ‘abbed up’, proper geezer. Honestly mate, we’re so over the moon.”

Dani is the oldest of Dyer’s three daughters and had earlier appeared on another ITV2 reality TV show, Survival Of The Fittest, but was forced to pull out through injury.

She and Jack finished first on Love Island ahead of Laura Anderson and Paul Knops in second, Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley in third and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson, who came fourth.

