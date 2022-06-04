Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney among celebrities hailing Queen

Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney are among the celebrities who have expressed their appreciation of the Queen’s service over her 70 year reign during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert. (Ian West/PA)

As part of the special Jubilee event, film footage of the Queen at her coronation was played with a voiceover of the monarch saying: “When I was 21 I pledged my life to the service of our people and I asked for God’s help to make good that vow. I do not regret nor retract one word of it.”.

It was followed by pre-recorded video messages from famous faces who spoke of their love for the monarch.

James Bond star Craig said: “Your Majesty, thank you for your continued presence in our lives, for your leadership, and for your unwavering grace and poise.

The actor, 54, also referenced the memorable sketch from the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony where it looked like Craig had jumped out of a helicopter with the Queen.

Recalling the moment, he added: “I will follow you anywhere Mam, out of any helicopter door.”

Beatles star Sir Paul, 79, paid his respects to the monarch by saying: “I love you like many other people, so congratulations and thank you for 70 beautiful years.”

While former US First Lady Michelle Obama praised the Queen for the kindness she had shown her and her family.

She said: “I want to thank you for your genuine warmth to our entire family.

“Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children.

“I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years. Thank you Ma’am, for your remarkable example.”

The special Jubilee concert, being held outside Buckingham Palace, has already featured performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Jax Jones, Elbow, Craig David and Mimi Webb.

Still to take to the stage are Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.