Dani Dyer shares sweet picture of her baby boy

Dani Dyer has shared a picture of her baby boy asking “how did we get so lucky?”.

The reality TV star, 24, and Sammy Kimmence welcomed their first baby together on January 23.

They announced the birth on Instagram, alongside pictures of them with their baby boy in their room at London’s private Portland Hospital.

Alongside the new picture posted a few days after his birth, she wrote: “Oh my baby boy how did we get so lucky.”

Samira Mighty, who appeared with Dani on ITV’s Love Island in 2018, commented on the picture writing: “I’m in love.”

Also commenting was their fellow islander from the same series, Georgia Steel, who wrote: “Love you and him.”

Following the birth announcement, Dani’s father, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, shared his joy at becoming a grandfather on social media.

Alongside a picture of Dani and her baby, he said he was “so proud” and could not “wait to meet the little beaut”.

Portland Hospital is where the Duchess of Sussex was reported to have given birth.

Dani announced in July last year that she was expecting a baby with Kimmence, who she dated before she starred on Love Island.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.

The couple have not yet revealed the name of their baby boy.

