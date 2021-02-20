Dani Dyer says baby Santiago is ‘worth every sleepless night’

Dani Dyer has celebrated four weeks since the birth of her son Santiago, and said he is “worth every sleepless night.”

The TV star, 24, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence on January 23.

She shared photos of the little boy dressed in a grey onesie decorated with rabbits, wrapped in a white towel with ears, holding a card that reads: “Today I am 4 weeks old.”

She wrote: “4 weeks ago you came into our lives.. you are worth every sleepless night you give us.

“So lucky to be your mummy and daddy.”

She announced the birth on Instagram last month, sharing pictures of her and Kimmence kissing the new arrival in their room at London’s private Portland Hospital.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, announced the news of his name on Sorted With The Dyers, the unscripted Spotify podcast she and her dad host together.

In a pre-recorded voice note played on the latest episode of their podcast, Dani said: “I know you’re probably all wondering what we’ve called him, there’s been a lot of assumptions going on – some are actually really funny, to be fair – but his name is Santiago.

“I know a lot of people are probably thinking ‘What?’, but yeah, that is his name and I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate.”

She also said she and Kimmence were “so in love with him”.

She said: “I honestly can’t believe it, he’s finally here, our little boy. I never thought I’d meet him. I felt like it was going on and on, but me and Sammy are so in love with him.

“He’s just so perfect and the feeling is just incredible, I can’t put into words how it feels.”

Dani announced in July last year that she was expecting a baby with Kimmence, who she dated before she starred on Love Island in 2018.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.

