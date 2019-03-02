Dani Dyer: I will tell my grandchildren about Kilimanjaro climb

Dani Dyer has said climbing Mount Kilimanjaro will be a story she can tell her grandchildren.

The Love Island winner was part of a group of stars who scaled Africa’s highest mountain for Comic Relief.

She was joined by TV presenter Dan Walker, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, as well as TV stars Anita Rani and Alexander Armstrong, broadcaster Osi Umenyiora and Little Mix singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

9 celebrities, 7 Days, 5,895 metres... THEY. HAVE. MADE IT 🙌#ReturnToKili is DONE.



However, we are still relying on your donations ❤️



Please, please, please, give what you can! All money raised goes towards helping charities here in the UK and abroad https://t.co/qQmPLA319H pic.twitter.com/j4EugvE0Pd — Comic Relief: Red Nose Day (@comicrelief) March 1, 2019

Dyer wrote on Instagram: “The end of Kilimanjaro. I’ve cried I’ve laughed I’ve met friends for life. What an experience and such a good reason to do it.

“Don’t get me wrong I wouldn’t want it as a birthday present but it’s a story I can tell my grandkids one day.

“Bring on the shower and a Nando’s because this girl needs it. Thankyou for all the love and support whilst I’ve been away I’ve seriously needed it.”

The 5,895m (19,340ft) ascent is being documented for a special programme to air on BBC One.

The climb comes after Labour MP David Lammy accused Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley of perpetuating “tired and unhelpful stereotypes” after she travelled to Uganda for a documentary ahead of Red Nose Day.

The politician said “the world does not need any more white saviours” after Dooley posted a snap from the trip with a child on Instagram.

Dooley hit back, saying: “Is the issue with me being white? (Genuine question) … because if that’s the case, you could always go over there and try raise awareness? Comic relief have raised over one billion pounds since they started. I saw projects that were saving lives with the money. Kids lives.”

Kilimanjaro: The Return is taking place 10 years after the original climb led by Take That singer Gary Barlow, which raised £1.5 million for Comic Relief.

