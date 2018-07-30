Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham win Love Island 2018

The couple, who have been favourites with fans and bookies since early in the ITV2 series, looked stunned as host Caroline Flack told them they were the winning couple.

“I’m speechless,” said Dani, while Jack added: “I don’t know what to say.”

The moment Dani and Jack found out the nation loves them as much as they love each other. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N2U5gqUJwa — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2018

The smitten pair, who became girlfriend and boyfriend early in the dating show, won a cheque for £50,000.

Their romance was put to the test when Flack told them they had to choose envelopes, one containing the money and one empty, and the person with the money had to decide whether to share it.

Jack picked the envelope with the £50,000 and chose to share it with his girlfriend.

The lovebirds beat three other couples in the grand final on Monday night.

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops came second, Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley were third and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson were fourth.

Here are your top two couples! It's almost time to find out your winners... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/O6T9AUdFAd — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2018

During the final episode, the remaining contestants made declarations of love to each other as they attended a romantic summer ball.

Dani told Jack: “Jack, when I first entered the villa eight weeks ago, I never imagined that in a million years I would have met someone as special as you.

“From our first date together on the beach, to our trip in a hot air balloon, we have already made so many special memories, and I can’t wait for even more.

“I have had the summer of my life in here and I owe so much of that to you Jack.”

Josh took a huge risk when he brought Kaz back from Casa Amor, but it definitely paid off! The smitten pair have landed 3rd place. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RCGwmH2kY7 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2018

Jack struggled to hold back the tears as he told her: “You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a girl. Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to ever happen in my life.

“Firstly, you are an absolute sort. You are so caring and selfless, you have such a beautiful smile… when I see you happy, it makes me feel a way that I’ve never felt about someone before.”

Viewers were as moved as the contestants during the touching messages, saying on social media that they were in floods of tears.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a summer for Megan and Wes, and they’ve come away with 4th place! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IwZnI4JSRP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2018

The series has been a huge hit, with millions of people tuning in for the eight week run of couplings, dumpings and drama.

During its latest run, Love Island became the most watched show ever on ITV2.

An episode that aired on July 2 scored an average of 3.4 million viewers (with a peak of four million) and an audience share of 17.4%.

Press Association