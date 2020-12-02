Dancing with the Stars, Mrs Brown’s Boys and The Den Christmas specials to air over festive period

Dancing With the Stars, The Den and a double bill of all-new Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials will air over the festive period on RTÉ.

Bumper movies will also be on right throughout the season, including the Irish TV premiere of Angela’s Christmas Wish, which tells the story of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas.

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will get their sequins back on as they look back over the highlights of the season in a one-hour Dancing with the Stars special.

The much-beloved Den, which made a long-awaited return earlier this year, will see Ray, Zig and Zag and Dustin get together for a final hooley this year , a laugh, some special guests and maybe even a tear or two as they bring the series to a close.

Other Irish movie premieres include Dublin Old School, starring Emmet Kirwan, who reconnects with his estranged brother; Zoo, which focuses on a young boy and his friends who rescue a baby elephant from Belfast Zoo during WWII; and Irish-made animation special The Overcoat, with the lead character voiced by Cillian Murphy.

Other hit movies include Peter Rabbit, Coco, A Star is Born, The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.

Carrigstown will also bring the latest drama updates on Christmas Day as its residents rise to the challenge of a different kind of Christmas and an Eastenders Christmas Special will also air on RTÉ One.

Two brand new episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys on RTÉ One will also air on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, in which viewers will see how Mrs Brown and all the crew in Finglas are coping with lockdown life.

In terms of sport, the first ever winter GAA Championships will air live on the Player and RTÉ Two, as well as coverage of the men's and women's FAI Cup Finals, Champions League Live and the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, beginning on St. Stephen's Day.

For documentary lovers, In Fungie’s Kingdom will see Baz Ashmawy makes the trip to Dingle in the aftermath of the Dingle Dolphin’s disappearance to explore the magic and the mystery of the famous dolphin.

In The Real Field, John B Keane’s son Billy Keane will search for the truth behind the murder that inspired his father’s most famous work, featuring interviews from Jim Sheridan, Noel Pearson, Garry Hynes and Michael Harding.

On the RTÉ Player, Reeling in the Fears, written by Joanne McNally and presented by Radio host Doireann Garrihy will take a “satirical and chaotic” look back at the year in an attempt to find the positives.

Ireland's leading chefs, Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen and Kevin Dundon will dish up a Christmas feast for some lucky celebrity diners over three evenings at 6.30pm on RTÉ One during Christmas week.

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan will whip up some family favourites on Donal’s Family Food at Christmas and Rory O’Connell will return with a two-part Christmas special, How to Cook Well, over two nights during Christmas week.

