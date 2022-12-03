Dancing With The Stars: First four contestants reveal reasons for taking part – ‘I have the pizazz gene’

The first four celebrity contestants for this year's Dancing with the Stars have revealed their reasons for taking part in the show.

Panti Bliss aka Rory O’Neill, singer Brooke Scullion, former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan and businesswoman and influencer Suzanne Jackson, will be among 11 celebrities who will take to the dance floor for the hit series when it returns to RTÉ 1 in January.

Derry native and singer Mrs Scullion said learning to dance is a lot harder than it looks. She said her grannies are “massive fans” of the show.

Brooke represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2022 with That’s Rich, which she co-wrote.

“I thought it would be so much easier than it is, there are bones which I thought were muscles in my feet that are in pain. It is very difficult,” she said.

“Singing and dancing is so much easier because my dancers do all the work.”

When asked if she was injury prone, she said: "Oh dear. Will we go from the feet up or the head down? Basically, I broke my toe, broke my leg doing backflips skiing, broke my kneecap and had surgery, and I broke my skull."

Panti Bliss, who is Ireland’s best known drag artist will be part of the first same-sex couple to compete on the DWTS.

O’Neill has been performing as Panti since 1998 and, in 2007, opened Panti Bar on Capel Street in Dublin which has become one of Ireland’s best-known gay bars.

“The idea of learning to dance properly, I’ve done a lot of choreography, but I’ve never done any real dancing and I also want my skinny, pre-Covid body back and everyone tells me I’m going to get it,” Panti said.

“I’ve already have the space on my mantelpiece for that Glitterball. I've already worked with Twink and Linda Martin so I’m afraid of nobody.

“I think it’s about time we had a same sex partner on here, it’s important. Panti is going to be doing most of the dances but I’m insisting on doing one out of drag so then you get the picture, these are two boys dancing and that’s perfectly fine.

“I asked lots of people who’ve already done the show and they all said it was an amazing experience, you get skinny, it’s like a big family. Normally anything I do my family don’t give a crap, but this, they were like ‘you’re doing it’.

“I have the pizazz gene and that counts for a lot. Sure, the judges know nothing,” Panti laughed.

Dublin man Paul Brogan said he is “working on” perfectly his “pizazz gene”. He said working out in the gym has filled the “void” of retiring from football.

“We’re working on it, it’s a slow process but we’re trying our best,” he said.

"I have two left feet and it’s going to get worse as the show goes on. It’s tough, I have a newfound respect for dancers. You look at it and think it looks easy. It’s difficult but I am excited about the show.

“My two brothers are giving me a bit of stick about it, but you expect that, it’s all love.”

Suzanne Jackson, who recently stepped down as CEO of her business Sosu Cosmetics and Dripping Gold said her family were a bit shocked that she decided to take part but are very supportive.

"It’s extremely difficult. I can’t believe how difficult it is. I did some Irish Dancing when I was younger, but I didn’t move my upper body,” she said.

“The hips a little bit, the feet slightly but that’s about it. Look, it’s great. It’s a new challenge for me.

"I’m a bit of a thrill seeker and I’ve always loved the movie Dirty Dancing. I’m going to bite the apple and learn how to chew later."

A fifth contestant will be confirmed on Sunday.