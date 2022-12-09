Dancing with the Stars: Comedian Kevin McGahern revealed as final celebrity contestant

Comedian Kevin McGahern has been announced as the final celebrity to join Dancing with the Stars.

The Cavan native is a comedian, writer, actor and television presenter. After several years of doing stand-up, his career extended into television presenting fronting programmes such as Republic of Telly and Clear History.

In 2017, McGahern hosted his own documentary series Kevin McGahern's America in which he explored various aspects of life in America including gun rights, intimacy in the digital age, and whether you really can choose your family.

Mr McGahern joined presenters Greg O’Shea and Gráinne Seoige on The Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media this evening to tell them how he’s been getting on in rehearsals.

"I'm delighted to be a part of this year's Dancing with the Stars. It's a very different world to what I'm used to. I'm a little scared but looking forward to giving it my best,” he said.

The 36-year-old has had acting roles in many Irish comedy series, including Bridget & Eamon, The Doireann Project, Nowhere Fast and Finding Joy. He also had a recurring role as Michael Foley in the RTÉ drama series Smother.

He married his wife Siobhan in 2018 and the pair have two children together.

Mr McGahern will take to the dancefloor alongside Panti Bliss, Suzanne Jackson, Paul Brogan, Brooke Scullion, Dr Marie Cassidy, Shane Byrne, Damian McGinty, Stephanie Roche, Carl Mullan and Leah O’ Rourke in series six of Dancing with the Stars which returns to RTÉ One in January.