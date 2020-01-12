Dancing On Ice’s Trisha Goddard skating for cancer sufferers

Trisha Goddard said she was performing for everyone going through cancer as she geared up for the Dancing On Ice skate-off.

The TV star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, ended up in the skate-off after a fall during her Dancing On Ice debut last week.

She will go head-to-head with whoever comes bottom in Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV competition.

Chatting to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Goddard said she wanted tonight’s routine to “be about my recovery and continued recovery from breast cancer”.

Goddard said she would be skating for all the people battling the illness, and that she wanted the pressure sleeve she wears to show.

“I wear my scars as a badge,” she said.

Half of the show’s contestants performed last week, and the remainder are skating this week.

Maura Higgins went first and said it was “nerve-wracking” to be the first out.

But as she was awarded 22 out of a possible 40 marks, judge Christopher Dean told her: “You were sassy on Love Island and I think you brought that sass here tonight.”

Lucrezia Millarini and her partner Brendyn Hatfield only managed a score of 18 despite pulling off some dramatic lifts and a complicated helicopter move.

Dean said although there were some big lifts, he thought the routine was “unbalanced”, and fellow judge John Barrowman said he would have liked to have seen Millarini’s skates on the ice a little more often.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

PA Media