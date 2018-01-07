Dancing On Ice’s Jake Quickenden is serial reality star, joke viewers

Dancing On Ice viewers could not resist a few jibes after reality show regular Jake Quickenden got his skates on for the new series of the programme.

The 29-year-old first found the limelight on The X Factor in both 2012 and 2014 and since then has appeared in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and was a reserve contestant on winter sports show The Jump.

Viewers joked that Quickenden has had “more reality TV shows than hot dinners” and was a “professional reality TV show contestant” as he took to the ice on the ITV programme on Sunday night. One person wrote on Twitter: “Does Jake have a reality show bucket list or something?”

Does Jake have a reality show bucket list or something? #DancingOnIce — Nadia Watson (@NadiaWatsonxo) January 7, 2018 “Jake Quickenden never met a reality show he didn’t like…” teased another. Jake Quickenden never met a reality show he didn't like... #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/nS5OipJDpJ — DMac™ (@waronfacades) January 7, 2018 Another viewer tweeted: “Had no idea professional reality TV show contestant was an actual career but this Jake lad is proving me wrong.”

Had no idea professional reality TV show contestant was an actual career but this Jake lad is proving me wrong #DancingOnIce — Matt (@MatthewArnott) January 7, 2018 One person even joked: “Heard a rumour that Jake paid ITV to bring back #DancingOnIce because he’d run out of reality shows to appear on.” Heard a rumour that Jake paid ITV to bring back #DancingOnIce because he'd run out of reality shows to appear on. — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) January 7, 2018 However, it seems Quickenden’s reality show experience has stood him in good stead, as many fans are tipping him to win the ice skating competition.

“Jake is definitely the winner for me !!! What a performance,” said one. Jake is definitely the winner for me 🕺🏼!!! What a performance 😝@dancingonice #DancingOnIce — Stevie-Jo🌹 (@stevienatioon) January 7, 2018 Another said: “Jake quickenden on #DancingOnIce was amazing omg!!! Spreadeagles! Knee slide! ACTUAL TURNS!!!”

jake quickenden on #DancingOnIce was amazing omg!!! Spreadeagles! Knee slide! ACTUAL TURNS!!! — Jo Fuller (@heidililacdream) January 7, 2018 Dancing On Ice has returned to ITV after a four-year hiatus, with a refreshed format.

Press Association