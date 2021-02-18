Dancing On Ice’s Hamish Gaman ‘heartbroken’ at leaving series

Professional skater Hamish Gaman has said he is heartbroken at having to exit Dancing On Ice.

Gaman, who was partnered with Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes in the ITV competition, injured his finger while off the ice as he was putting on a sock.

He said while he did not need surgery, another accident could make the injury worse.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Hi everyone. I’m heartbroken that I’ll no longer be skating with @faye_brookes on @dancingonice.

“I’m so grateful that I don’t need any surgery on my finger, but if I stay in the show I could have an accident and make my injury much worse (it is series 13).”

He praised Brookes and said coaching her had been a “privilege” adding: “I’m so proud of the incredible skater that she’s become. I remember her being scared of skating backwards and wondering if she’d ever be able to do a 3-turn or backward crossover. Faye, you’ve come so far and achieved so much.”

His message was posted alongside videos of the pair rehearsing, including footage of lifts they were due to perform.

Brookes will continue in the series partnered with Matt Evers.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, who won Dancing On Ice in 2019, was among the people offering condolences on Gaman’s post.

He said: “In my opinion, you were both one of the best partnerships ever. Gutted for you and was so excited to see what else you would both create each week. Stay safe mate”.

On Tuesday ITV said: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition.

“We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

Gaman’s withdrawal has followed a string of unplanned exits from this year’s series.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus, as did comedian Rufus Hound.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd and Denise Van Outen both withdrew as a result of injury.

At the beginning of the week ITV announced that Sunday’s live show will not go ahead as the series takes a week-long break.

It will be replaced by special Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice, which will be shown at 6pm.

The live show will be back on February 28.

PA Media