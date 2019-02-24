Dancing On Ice viewers worry Holly Willoughby will catch cold

Dancing On Ice viewers said they were baffled by why Holly Willoughby did not freeze as she hosted the show in another daring dress.

Dancing On Ice viewers said they were baffled by why Holly Willoughby did not freeze as she hosted the show in another daring dress.

The stylish star, whose dresses are always a hot topic on social media, wore a long black gown with a thigh-high split and a deep plunge as she co-hosted the ITV competition with Phillip Schofield on Sunday.

But while most fans agreed the presenter looked ravishing in the risque number, some wondered how she managed to keep warm standing beside the ice rink.

“Beautiful but how do you not freeze?” asked one person on Instagram.

“Flipping heck ain’t you cold @hollywills,” another said on Twitter.

Flipping heck ain't you cold @hollywills — Lissa (@bbglan) February 24, 2019

One warned: “Holly Willoughby will catch a cold going round like that at an ice rink.”

Holly Willoughby will catch a cold going round like that at an ice rink.#DancingOnIce — Dick Tracy (@iamrichardmh) February 24, 2019

“@hollywills are u not cold today hun?” said another.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

Press Association