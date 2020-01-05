Dancing On Ice same-sex dance hailed by stars including Gemma Collins

Ian “H” Watkins’ same-sex pairing on Dancing On Ice has been applauded by celebrities including Gemma Collins and Hayley Tamaddon.

Ian “H” Watkins’ same-sex pairing on Dancing On Ice has been applauded by celebrities including Gemma Collins and Hayley Tamaddon.

Alongside professional skater Matt Evers, the Steps star made history as part of the first same-sex couple to compete on prime-time TV, dancing to High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco.

Stars of the screen were quick to mark the moment out as special.

“Wow wow wow,” tweeted Collins, who competed in last year’s series.

The Only Way Is Essex star had a rocky time in the competition, falling on her face during a routine and becoming embroiled in a spat with then judge Jason Gardiner.

Collins also praised chat show host Trisha Goddard, 62, who became the first celebrity to fall this series, ending up in the skate-off.

She tweeted: “Well done Trisha @dancingonice well done girl.”

Wow wow wow! History just made on @dancingonice @TheMattEvers @Ianhwatkins that was emotional and brilliant! Congratulations! Xx January 5, 2020

Former Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Tamaddon said Watkins’ routine had been “emotional and brilliant”.

She wrote: “Wow wow wow! History just made on @dancingonice @TheMattEvers @Ianhwatkins that was emotional and brilliant! Congratulations!”

Former X Factor contestant Luke Friend said that Dancing On Ice had made history.

It’s the first time we’ve had same sex couples on Dancing on ice, but that is also amazing news to hear! You’re kinda missing the point here... it’s a positive step in the right direction. Everyone should be excepted. The emotional message on the world is bigger here. January 5, 2020

“That was so incredible, history made, and for the BETTER,” he said.

“Dance who you wanna dance with, be who you wanna be. No one else has the right to tell you otherwise. I LOVED IT.”

Coronation Street actress Lisa George also drew support after performing an elegant routine to When I Fall In Love by Nat King Cole.

She scored a total of 26.5 points out of a possible 40 – placing her second on the leaderboard – although judge Ashley Banjo told her he wanted to see “more creativity” and that she could have taken the routine “a step up”.

Just catching up on @dancingonice and so proud of @LisaGeorgeActor really great performance, for week 1 that was fantastic, well done my on screen wife ������ x January 5, 2020

Soap star Andrew Whyment, who plays George’s on-screen husband, described her performance as “fantastic”.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant said: “Just catching up on @dancingonice and so proud of @LisaGeorgeActor really great performance, for week 1 that was fantastic, well done my on screen wife.”

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, whose character Sinead Tinker was killed off in a cancer storyline last year, said she was “so bloody proud” of George.

She added the hashtag #TeamLisa to her tweet.

Congratulations everyone @dancingonice . What a great opening show. Congratulations to our @LisaGeorgeActor who skated so beautifully and looked gorgeous- enjoy the ride love x January 5, 2020

Fellow Coronation Street star Jane Danson, who competed in last year’s Dancing On Ice, also sent a message of support to George.

“Congratulations everyone @dancingonice . What a great opening show,” she said.

“Congratulations to our @LisaGeorgeActor who skated so beautifully and looked gorgeous- enjoy the ride love.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

PA Media