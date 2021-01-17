Dancing On Ice line-up in full

The new series of Dancing On Ice gets under way on ITV on Sunday.

The TV series will be presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who will be joined by the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Here is a look at the celebrities who will be taking to the ice.

– Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound will take part in Dancing On Ice (ITV/PA)

Rufus Hound will take part in Dancing On Ice (ITV/PA)

Hound is a comedian whose recent acting credits include Sky One sitcom Trollied.

– Billie Shepherd

The reality TV star is perhaps best known for appearing in The Only Way Is Essex and for her show with her sister Sam, titled Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, on ITVBe.

– Lady Leshurr

Mic drop! 🎤 @LadyLeshurr is ready to get her skates on 🙌 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/0EBPDcKvfH — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 30, 2020

The rapper, real name Melesha Katrina O’Garro, hails from Birmingham and is perhaps best known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyle performances.

– Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rebekah Vardy (Matt Crossick/PA)

The model and presenter, 38, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017 and joined her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, for two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Vardy made headlines around the world in October last year when rival Wag Coleen Rooney publicly claimed her Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy denies the accusation and the pair are locked in a legal dispute.

– Colin Jackson

The Welsh star is no stranger to showing off fancy footwork, having come second in the 2005 series of Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Erin Boag.

Jackson called time on his athletics career in front of an adoring home crowd at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in 2003.

– Graham Bell

Bell, 55, is an ex-Olympic skier. He was British ski champion eight times and retired as a professional ski racer in 1998.

Bell has since become a TV presenter, journalist and adventurer.

– Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass (Lia Toby/PA)

Myleene Klass (Lia Toby/PA)

The musician and television presenter was the first celebrity skater to be confirmed as taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021.

– Joe-Warren Plant

Emmerdale’s 18-year-old star, who is known for playing Jacob Gallagher, will also take part in the ITV programme.

– Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen (Ian West/PA)

Denise Van Outen (Ian West/PA)

Presenter and actress Van Outen is also taking part in the competition.

She previously finished as runner-up in the 10th series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 and earlier this year competed on The Masked Singer as Fox.

– Faye Brookes

Faye Brookes (Ian West/PA)

Faye Brookes (Ian West/PA)

The actress, who has said she is a trained dancer, will also star in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Brookes, 33, is best known for her portrayal of Kate Connor on Coronation Street.

– Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jason Donovan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Australian actor and singer Donovan will also compete in the programme.

The 52-year-old shot to fame playing Scot Robinson in the soap Neighbours.

– Sonny Jay

Sonny Jay (Ian West/PA)

Sonny Jay (Ian West/PA)

Jay is a former Britain’s Got Talent contestant and Capital Radio presenter.

PA Media