Dancing On Ice finalists all receive perfect scores

Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne have not dropped a point in their two Dancing On Ice final performances.

Presenter Holly Willoughby, who returned for Sunday’s final episode after missing the semi-finals due to Covid-19, said it would be difficult for viewers to decide who to vote for.

She said: “It is extraordinary, it is like there are no other buttons. Tens across the board.”

After weeks of impressive routines, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Wyatt, and dancer Gascoigne – son of former England footballer Paul, have completed their final two dances in the fight to be crowned the ultimate winner.

The semi-finals saw the celebrity contestants skate twice and also included a double elimination.

BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte and The Vamps singer Connor Ball were both knocked out of the competition in the skate-off, which was won by Wyatt.

The quarter-finals saw all three finalists receive a perfect score of 40.

In the week Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor was eliminated from the show, Ball suffered an injury which caused him to bleed after a blade ran into his leg during his performance.

The singer was taken to see a medic after the routine and received treatment.

During a previous live show, Ball also reopened a cut on his chin during his Charleston dance and was left dripping blood on the ice, having fallen before the live broadcast.

In that episode, Willoughby was instead joined by Stephen Mulhern after co-host Schofield tested positive for Covid.

During the series, Love Island contestant Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays star Bez also took a tumble during their routines.

Poole suffered a fall during her rollercoaster-themed skate to Right Round by Flo Rida which saw her lose her footing while landing a lift, dragging her partner Joe Johnson to the ice.

Meanwhile, Bez slipped during his energetic routine dressed as a bee-keeper to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves.