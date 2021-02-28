Dancing On Ice couple get the boot

Rebekah Vardy has been booted off Dancing On Ice.

The 39-year-old exited the ITV show after a skate-off with rapper Lady Leshurr.

She said being on Dancing On Ice had been “absolutely incredible,” adding: “I’ve loved every single moment of it.”

But she described her performance in the skate-off as “awful”, with co-host Holly Willoughby adding that there were “a few little stumbles there”.

It's @RebekahVardy and @AndyBuchananTV's time to bow out tonight. We've absolutely LOVED their time on the ice 💕 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/8fmXZ30uf5 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 28, 2021

She said of exiting the programme: “These things happen. I’ve had a great time.”

Judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean opted to save Lady Leshurr and her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield, with only John Barrowman wanting to put through Vardy and her partner Andy Buchanan to next week’s semi-final.

Theses scores are getting closer and closer... Which couple gets top marks from you tonight? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/a0IfLJ1KoX — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 28, 2021

Vardy’s appearance on the show came while she is embroiled in a legal fight with Coleen Rooney, who publicly claimed Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Dancing On Ice returned to TV screens after a week-long break.

The movie-themed week took place after ITV announced the series would finish early because so many contestants withdrew due to injury or positive Covid results.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan had to pull out of the series due to injury.

The final has been moved forward by one week, to Sunday March 14.

“Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times,” ITV said.

As well as Lady Leshurr, the remaining contestants are Faye Brookes, Colin Jackson and Sonny Jay.

Brookes and professional skater Matt Evers were paired up after the soap star’s first partner Hamish Gaman had to withdraw due to injury.

PA Media