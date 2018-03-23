Dancing On Ice champion Jake Quickenden to sing on show’s tour

Dancing On Ice champion Jake Quickenden will be returning to his roots by singing as well as skating on the show’s spin-off tour.

The 29-year-old first made his mark on The X Factor, auditioning in 2012 and then again in 2014, when he was booted out on the third week of the live shows.

He told Good Morning Britain: “There are a few little surprises in there (the tour). “I actually sing a little bit as well. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that.”

Asked if he would be singing and skating at the same time, the reality show veteran replied: “Yeah, well I say that!” Celebrities and professional skaters (left to right) Alex Beresford, Matt Evers, Mark Hanretty, Sylvain Longchambon, Jake Quickenden (front), Kem Cetinay, Dan Whiston, Lukasz Rozycki, Max Evans, and Ray Quinn during the Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour launch photocall (Ian West/PA) He said of the preparation: “It’s full-on. We’ve been doing 13-hour days … Hopefully there are going to be no falls.”

It has previously been revealed that the tour will involve a shirtless routine from the male skaters. “We’re just skating around and it’s like a Chippendales thing. We’re in the mirror, shining our abs up,” he joked.

Of a picture of the male cast of the tour appearing shirtless, he quipped: “None of those are real apart from Max’s (Evans)”. Ray Quinn – who has twice been crowned Dancing On Ice champion – will return for the 27-show tour alongside a number of stars from the 2018 series, including Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker and Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

The tour kicks off at Wembley’s SSE Arena on Friday.

Press Association