Dance duo win place in Britain’s Got Talent final with fiery routine

Dancers Aaron and Jasmine have secured a spot in the Britain’s Got Talent final, as the show returned for its second semi-final week.
The pair, aged 28 and 32, from London, impressed the judges with a fiery routine that combined modern Latin and ballroom.
Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo voted for spooky dance troupe The Coven while David Walliams and Amanda Holden picked Aaron and Jasmine.
But Holden, who is filling in as head judge in Simon Cowell’s absence, held the deciding vote.
Jasmine said: “This is the first time we have performed since our audition so we are thrilled.
“We have dedicated all our lives to this and it is so nice to share it with the world.”
The other seven competitors will now face the public vote in the hope of landing the other place.
View this post on Instagram
In the present moment though there is still so much to say... But I will Just let this performance say it for me. For the thousands of supportive messages of Love and inclusion - Thank you 🙏🏽🖤 And for the thousands of messages of hate and ignorance I’ve received - Thank you... You highlight exactly what needs to change and why this was so important to me and the rest of @diversity_official Sending nothing but love and positive vibes to everyone 🙏🏽🇬🇧 Stronger together ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏽 #wearediversity #change #nextchapter
Banjo returned for a second week on the judging panel, filling in for Cowell while he continues to recover from back surgery.
Last week, Diversity performed a routine inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, during which a white police officer knelt on Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.
On Friday, 15,500 complaints had been made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over the episode.
ANYONE KNOW HOW @damienmagician DOES THIS? #BGT pic.twitter.com/nnDo7S2nqy— BGT (@BGT) September 12, 2020
Asked by co-host Declan Donnelly whether he enjoyed his first week as judge, Banjo said: “I loved it. I love being on this side of the desk. But you guys got me up there as well.
“So this is my first week where I am just going to be enjoying the panel on its own.”
Magician Damien O’Brien, 35, from London, impressed the judges with a series of magic tricks featuring details from their private and professional lives.
.@Souparnikanair just took us to NEVERLAND! 💫🎶— BGT (@BGT) September 12, 2020
Watch her sparkle right here: https://t.co/ZVMhul1dVG#BGT pic.twitter.com/3wWStwT8rl
And 10-year-old Souparnika Nair, from Bury St Edmunds, sang a popular rendition of Neverland by Zendaya.
The ITV show has adapted to new coronavirus guidelines, with the judges seated at socially distanced individual desks, rather than on one long desk together.
A huge screen showed fans watching at home, in place of a live studio audience.
Special guests McFly, who recently re-formed, performed All About You and their new single Happiness backed by a choir of NHS workers.
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 8pm on ITV.
