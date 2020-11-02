Dame Julie Andrews voices first teaser for Netflix series Bridgerton

Dame Julie Andrews says “if there is a scandal I shall uncover it, and share every last detail” in the first teaser trailer for Bridgerton.

The romantic period drama is the first series from Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes’s production company Shondaland after her lucrative deal with Netflix.

Adapted from the hit books by Julia Quinn, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut on Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Although it initially appears she has a wealth of options, her brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, prompting the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Dame Julie ) to cast aspersions on Daphne.

However sparks fly between Daphne and the rebellious Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page, and they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

The series also stars Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan, Broadchurch star Jonathan Bailey and Vanity Fair actress Claudia Jessie. Silent Witness star Golda Rosheuvel will also appear as Queen Charlotte.

The programme will launch on Netflix on Christmas Day.

PA Media