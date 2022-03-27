Dame Judi Dench graces Oscars red carpet on the arm of TikTok famous grandson

The actress is nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dame Judi Dench has arrived at the Oscars red carpet with her grandson, TikTok star and date for the ceremony, Sam Williams.

The actress, nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast, has been a social media sensation for her videos with Sam.

He has now totted up a following of more than 236,000 on the platform thanks to his videos of Dame Judi’s perfectly co-ordinated viral dance challenges and ‘Guess the Lyrics’ games.

The 83-year-old can be seen dancing to Relationship by Young Thug and Cheryl by Yung Gravy in some of the most popular videos, and also takes part in a jokes quiz in which she knows all the answers.

Her grandson even gave a glimpse of his Oscars prep ahead of tonight’s event, posting a TikTok of his transition from daywear to suit.

The video is titled: “Let’s go off to the Oscars!”

The 24-year-old is yet to give his followers a peek at his grandmother at the event on his TikTok or Instagram.

On the arm of her grandson, Dame Judi landed on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards wearing a simple white satin column dress with an embroidered jacket over the top.