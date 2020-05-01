Dame Judi Dench backs Choose Love T-shirt fundraising campaign

Dame Judi Dench is one of a host pf stars backing the campaign (ASOS/Choose Love)

Dame Judi Dench, Dermot O’Leary and Lena Headey have backed the launch of a new range of Choose Love T-shirts, raising money for care workers and NHS staff.

Designed by Katharine Hamnett and printed by Asos, the T-shirts feature the slogans Choose Our Carers and Choose Our NHS.

They will cost £20, with net profits from each sale donated to Care Workers Charity and NHS Charities Together, matched by Asos.

Game Of Thrones star Headey said: “Choose Love has always been a symbol of love and compassion.

“I’m wearing this T-shirt to show my appreciation for care workers and NHS staff, you can do the same, it’ll make a big difference to those who continue to work so hard in dangerous, emotionally challenging situations.

“Buy your T-shirt. Love Has No Borders ”

O’Leary added: “Like most people I’m in awe of the frontline workers whose courage and dedication is holding the UK together.

“These tees are raising vital funds for incredible charities that are supporting these carers and NHS workers at this difficult time.

“I’m wearing mine to show gratitude and appreciation for everyone working so hard to keep us safe… buy one, you’ll look great, and will be loved by everyone… guaranteed.”

Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling and Rupert Grint have also posed in the top.

Other supporters of the campaign include Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Lowe, Noel Fielding, Lliana Bird, Nick Grimshaw, Chris O’Dowd and Annie Mac.

PA Media