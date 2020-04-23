Dame Helen Mirren turns quizmaster for the National Theatre

Dame Helen Mirren is to appear in a new role – quizmaster – as she helps the National Theatre “buy time” against an uncertain future.

Last month, the NT revealed that live recordings of its productions would be heading to YouTube after the institution was forced to close.

The move has been a huge success – One Man, Two Guvnors, starring James Corden, notched up 2.6 million views overall and the project has raised more than £100,000 in donations so far.

Now the theatre has announced that Danny Boyle’s production of Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating in the roles of Frankenstein and his creation, will air on its YouTube channel.

And on the final Monday of each month, fans will be able join a virtual quiz from their homes.

Oscar-winner Dame Helen has signed up as quizmaster for the first event on April 27, alongside Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Lenny Henry and Lesley Manville.

The stars will ask pre-recorded questions on history, sport, nature and on the National Theatre itself, with people able to take part from home.

The quiz is a new part of National Theatre At Home, in which several productions previously screened in cinemas are available to watch on the theatre’s YouTube channel.

Both versions of Frankenstein, filmed at the theatre in 2011, will air on April 30 and May 1, so fans can choose whether they want to see Cumberbatch or Lee Miller play the monster.

The sell-out production of Antony And Cleopatra, with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo playing the leads, will be streamed on May 7.

Both free productions will be available on demand for seven days after their air date.

National Theatre director Rufus Norris said the arts face an uncertain future as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a massive part of being human and our national culture and it is very much under threat at the moment,” he told the PA news agency.

He appealed for donations to keep coming in from those watching its productions online, saying: “What most theatres and arts organisations are up against at the moment is a ticking clock and anything that buys us more time is incredibly welcome.

“The term ‘devastating’ is a big term but, if we’re not careful and we don’t get supported through it (by the Government), it’s (the pandemic) likely to be devastating for this industry and consequently for the arts in the UK.

“The arts has a huge role to play in terms of giving people some respite, some relief, some balm from their stresses” and for making “sense of the world”.

He added: “If we could all go back to our theatres tomorrow I think almost all of us would get through it, albeit in a depleted way.

“But we are not going back tomorrow and we don’t know when we are.”

The National Theatre is looking at all eventualities once restrictions are lifted, including audience members having to keep their distance from each other.

“There’s no saying what people are going to be feeling like … whenever it is when we can go back,” he said. “We are considering everything.”

Norris said he is receiving calls from big-name stars who want to help in the crisis.

He said of the National Theatre At Home quiz: “I love actors and of course most of them are unemployed at the moment. But it doesn’t matter how famous they get, they just are up for it.”

Of Dame Helen as quizmaster, he added: “I imagine she’s quite strict!”

Frankenstein and Antony And Cleopatra will be free and screened live at 7pm on their air dates and then available on demand for seven days. The virtual quiz takes place on the final Monday of each month, with people able to join via the NT’s YouTube channel and Facebook page live at 7pm. Information is at www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home

PA Media