The late Dale Winton will return to screens in a posthumous airing of Florida Fly Drive’s second episode.

Dale Winton’s final show to return to screens two months after his death

The television presenter, who died in April aged 62, embarked on a 1500-mile, month-long tour of the sunshine state in his final show.

Sprinkled with Winton’s endearing, cheeky humour, the 43-minute long episode sees the Supermarket Sweep star visit Miami and Palm Beach. The glamour-filled show kicks off with a tour of Casa Casuarina, better known as the Versace mansion, where designer Gianni was assassinated in 1997.

Now a boutique hotel, Winton visits the 1,200 dollar-a-night empire suite – Versace’s old bedroom – before heading off to South Beach. Dale Winton shows us how to take the perfect selfie! 📱

#DaleWintonsFloridaFlyDrive pic.twitter.com/RZraWm9lJt — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) February 8, 2018 The show features a touching moment where Winton remembers his close friend and restaurateur Prady Balan, who died two years ago.

The former radio DJ, who visits Balans restaurant on Lincoln Road, reflects on his friend who he shared milestones with. “Strange but true, the week I did my first edition of Supermarket Sweep was the same week he opened his first restaurant in Old Compton Street in London,” he says as he people-watches.

“As I progressed, so did he… he would always give me the best advice and here is where I used to sit with him, people-watching. “I haven’t been able to come to Miami since I got the call and it is weird actually.”

Winton and his crew progress to Little Havana, home to the city’s thriving Latino community where he tries his hand at making a cigar.

His tour of the city ends with a drive through Billionaire’s Row – one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in the United States which counts Rod Stewart as a resident.

Donald Trump’s “winter White House”, better known as the Mar-A-Lago resort, also gets a drive-by mention. The second instalment of the series was postponed following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida in February. Channel 5 confirmed at the time that the remaining three episodes would be broadcast in June.

Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive airs on Friday at 10pm on Channel 5.

Press Association