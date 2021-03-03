Daisy May Cooper to tell the story of her ‘family struggles’ in new memoir

Daisy May Cooper is to publish her memoir, titled Don’t Laugh. It Will Only Encourage Her.

The actress and writer will include reflections on her life before fame.

The book will tell the story of the This Country star “growing up in rural poverty in Gloucestershire” and the “myriad of low-paid, unrewarding jobs” she worked, according to a statement.

Weâre thrilled to be publishing the honest and hilarious memoir from the creator and star of BBCâs #ThisCountry. Donât Laugh. It Will Only Encourage Her from #DaisyMayCooper is out on 28 October.



Pre-order here: https://t.co/otYyHGecZq #DontLaughDaisy pic.twitter.com/6CxdsvuRpP — Penguin Michael Joseph (@MichaelJBooks) March 3, 2021

Cooper said: “When things were really bad, mum would always say to me, ‘Don’t worry, it will be a good read for your memoir one day’.

“Well, it seems that one day is today. I have lived the most humiliating, ridiculous, screw-up of a shit-storm life and it has been an utter joy digging up all that shit and putting it down on paper.

“Therapeutic even. I’m writing this memoir because I owe it myself to tell this story.”

The book is to be published by Michael Joseph.

Charlotte Hardman, publisher at Michael Joseph, said: “Daisy had already taken her place in our hearts with This Country but she has also become Instagram and TikTok’s stand-out star during this past strange year.”

She added: “Daisy’s memoir manages to talk openly about her family’s struggles in her childhood whilst also bringing all the brilliantly observed detail you expect from her humour.

“It is full of the most wonderful and ultimately uplifting stories.

“I’m delighted to be working with Daisy to bring her story to the page this autumn.”

Don’t Laugh. It Will Only Encourage Her will be published in hardback on October 28.

