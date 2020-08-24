Daisy Edgar-Jones says achieving overnight fame through Normal People was ‘wild’

Daisy Edgar-Jones has said that becoming an overnight star during the lockdown thanks to Normal People was a “wild” experience.

The actress told Grazia that the experience felt like a “surreal other world that all happened in a corner of my bedroom”.

She added: “I wonder how I’ll remember it. I’m still slightly in it, only just starting to come out.”

Social media was her “whole experience of people watching it”, the 22-year-old said.

Edgar-Jones plays Marianne in the series.

Normal People, which first aired on BBC Three in April, focuses on the on-again off-again relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

Edgar-Jones also discussed seeing her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal at the Bafta TV Awards, saying it was the first time they had “done an event together, because everything else we’ve done has been over a laptop camera”.

“It was so lovely to see Paul, from two metres away,” she added.

“We had a quick drink afterwards, but we are still desperate to properly celebrate with the whole crew,” she said.

The actress said she was “initially disappointed” not to be nominated herself, but added that she is “only 22, I’ve still got to earn my stripes”.

She also said that her career picked up when she changed her hairstyle, adding: “Genuinely, I feel like I owe everything to my fringe.

“I kept not getting roles and has having a crisis of, ‘Should I have gone to uni? Should I have gone to drama school? I’m never going to work again’.

“So I got a fringe. Then literally the week after, I auditioned for War Of The Worlds and I got it, and Normal People was my next audition.

“My fringe is everything.”

