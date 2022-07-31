Dad of Irish Love Island finalist Dami says ‘he has done us proud’

Love Island's Dami is being cheered on by his family

The father of Irish Love Island finalist Dami Hope says he believes his son will himself make a great dad one day.

Dami’s nurturing side came out this week when he and his screen partner Indiyah Polack won the baby task competition on the hit show.

As the 26-year-old Wexford man gears up for tomorrow’s final, his father Babajide reveals his son would be a perfect dad as he used to thrive when he was younger looking after his kid siblings.

“He’s used to it, because when he was growing up in the house he used to babysit and change nappies with the younger ones,” he says.

“When the youngest, Amanda, was very small and he was about 10-years old – he used to always love carrying her around and being protective of her.

“He always helps and protects the younger ones, in everything they do.”

Babajide, who is originally from Nigeria and lives in New Ross, Co. Wexford, reveals he and most of his family are in Dubai this weekend and will watch the final from there.

“We are having a family holiday, we do this every year in August to celebrate our anniversary,” he explains. “The last two girls have come with us. We go to different places every year, bar the last couple because of the pandemic.”

As well as father Babajide, a council worker, Dami’s family includes mother Bukola, a carer, sister Abosede (29), who is a chef, sister and team leader Femi (24), college engineering student David (21), college law student Cynthia (19) and Junior Cert student Amanda (16).

Babajide also says Dami will have family support at the final as sister Femi and first cousin Alicia have flown to Majorca to cheer him on and greet him when he leaves the villa.

“Everyone is excited about it and we can’t wait to see it,” Babajide told the Sunday World.

“He has done us proud and everyone in Wexford is talking about it,” he said.

“Ireland always supports him and we’re delighted about that.”

He was also full of praise for Indiyah and said he can’t wait to meet her in person.

“She’s a lovely girl and very humble, from what we’re seeing on national TV,” he says. “We can’t wait to meet them both.”

Dami’s sister Cynthia previously said how much she thinks Indiyah is suited to her brother.

“She is absolutely beautiful. I just thought they were perfect together. Their personality was the same. I liked her as person. She is very open and honest as well, ”she said.

Dami studied Bioscience with Biopharmaceuticals in Carlow, and now lives in Dublin.

The finale will take place on Monday night with host Laura Whitmore presenting live from the villa, while the winning couple will secure a £50k cash prize.