Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart appear to have split following an emotional confrontation on Love Island.

Curtis and Amy appear to end Love Island relationship

The pair’s relationship seems to be over after Amy vented her feelings about the dancer being tempted by newcomer Jourdan Riane in Casa Amor.

Curtis insisted he meant every word of praise he had showered on Amy during their seemingly strong relationship, but said he could not promise to stick with her.

Amy urged her partner to “rip the bandage off” and be truthful about their chances of a future together after expressing her heartache at his behaviour.

She said she needed a “break” to decide what she wanted, but Curtis admitted he could not guarantee their future and was branded a “liar”.

He said: “I’ve loved spending every minute with you. You are amazing, you are fantastic.

“I’ve meant everything I’ve said to you. I’ve meant everything I’ve said. But I can’t promise you that his won’t happen again.

“I don’t want to ever hurt you how I’ve hurt you. It’s on me. Everything’s on me. I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to you. I am truly sorry.”

Amy had crafted a list of grievances to share with Curtis, pressing him to be truthful about their chances and his attraction to Jourdan.

Has Casa Amor broken up Curmy for good? 😢 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3CWdD3F12Q — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2019

After suggesting she needed a break to think, she seemed to end any hope of a continued relationship.

The flight attendant said: “You’re a liar. You’re a compulsive liar.”

She stormed off following the one-on-one talk, with their relationship apparently at an end.

The ITV show has hinted that the next in line to tempt Curtis may be Maura Higgins.

Press Association