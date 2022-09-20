Culture Night 2022: the very best of what’s on around the country during this Friday’s after-hours extravaganza

Performers from Cork Circus Factory wow (from left) Nova Farrelly (9), Vega Farrelly (7), Kyron-Hunter Meegan (5), Koda-Parker Meegan, as well as Culture Minister Catherine Martin and Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, at the Culture Night launch

Culture Night is back this year, with more than 1,700 diverse events taking place across Irish towns, cities and villages – including comedy, aerial performances and dance.

The celebration, which originally took place in Dublin, has expanded across the country in its 21-year run to cover the vast and diverse offerings Irish culture has to offer as well as the growing diverse population.

Last year, amid ongoing Covid restrictions, 1.1 million people engaged with Culture Night across the country – this year’s celebration is sure to top that number.

If you are among the many aiming to beat that record, here is everything you need to know.

What is it?

Culture Night is a celebration of Irish arts and culture where different participating organisations – including performing studios, museums, sports clubs and theatres – display what they have to offer to audiences and how they contribute to their local arts community.

Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the best of contemporary Irish culture told through a myriad of mediums – including dance, comedy and film.

Date and Location

Culture Night takes place this Friday, September 23 in different venues across the country, with more than 1,700 events taking place.

An additional 2,000 events are expected to form the new Culture Night Late, which means they will be running later into the night than previous years, giving audiences time to attend more events.

Price

All Culture Night events are completely free.

Getting there

As the events are all over the country there is no one way to get there. However, in Dublin, where 400 events will take place, official partner Dublin Bus is laying on three free bus routes running to multiple events every 20 minutes – with some of the events even taking place on board.

Who is Participating?

Here are some of the highlights across Ireland.

Dublin

Black Canvas is curating an event that showcases the rich and underground culture of neo Irish-Afrolism, a healthy blend of Irish, UK, West-African and American, with dance cyphers and performances by Abi Coullibaly and Sello

Galway

Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc will transform Middle Street into a dreamlike pop-up Gaeltacht, with a brass band leading audiences as they are dazzled by a series of surreal performance art pieces erupting on every corner.

Tipperary

Enjoy an explosion of unique queer female-led entertainment with The Wild Geeze, farmer Breda Larkin from the metropolis of Ballinasloe and burlesque chanteuse Miss Lavelle

Tralee

There will be a cultural celebration concert of the Autumn Equinox with druids, DJs, fire and music including the Dingle Druid, Oracle, The Rising and Aftershock, culminating in the Awaken Mabon Fire Spectacle

Limerick

SIONNA at King John’s Castle will host a night of the best live electronic music acts and DJs from around Ireland, with live mural paintings and art installations by local skilled artists and collectives.

Cork

Magic Nights by the Lee at Cork City Hall will bring together some of Cork’s most legendary artists, with some of the freshest sounds by contemporary musicians from the city and county, including Stevie G, Minnie Marley, Kestine, John Spillane, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Brian Deady and more.

Mayo

Tune in to A Good Molly, from the Traveller and Gypsy Radio and Podcast team who have produced an hour-long programme, Talking Culture, featuring interviews with artist Leanne McDonagh, rapper William Casey, flower maker Winnie McDonagh and writer Oein DeBhairduin

Wexford

Fans of the ukulele can enjoy the tunes of Gorey Ukes playing on Main Street.

Donegal

Audiences can enjoy an evening with Brí Carr and friends where the musician will showcase her new songs as Gaeilge and as Béarla at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, which were inspired by the islands of Tory, Gola and Arranmore.

Mullingar

There will be the Westmeath Energy Plus Dancers’ performance with song and dance, including ballet, tap, modern, contemporary, hip hop and musical theatre.

You can visit the Culture Night website for the full programme.

What Else?

Along with the 1,700 events, there will be a special programme for literature lovers travelling on Irish Rail Intercity and Bus Éireann Expressway services on Culture Night.

As part of the Arts Council’s 70th anniversary programme, avid readers should keep an eye out for Read Mór Book Conductors. They will be gifting passengers one of 21 different books by Irish-based authors and publishers, including Colm Tóibín; Claire Keegan; Doireann Ní Ghríofra, Marian Keyes, Annie West and David O’Doherty.

The Arts Council is also presenting a special online event with Laureate na nÓg Áine Ní Ghlinn and illustrator Andrew Whitson.

Ag Buzzáil Leis An Laureate is a fun poetry and drawing event inspired by the buzzing of bees. Learn to draw Billí Beach, find out what ‘méiríní púca’ are, and write your own version of the busy, buzzy poem at this bilingual event in English and Irish that is suitable for ages eight to 12.

Now get out there and be amazed.

Visit culturenight.ie for full details