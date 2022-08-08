Culture Night 2022: Night owls get ready to swoop as country throws open its doors later than ever

More than 1,000 free events will take place across the country next month as Culture Night makes its much anticipated return.

From music to the arts to comedy, fashion and literature, entertainment lovers are in for a treat on Friday September 23 as they make their return to the cultural scene.

This year, Culture Night Late will see a series of events running later into the night than previous years, with some lasting until 2am.

Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin said Culture Night is “pushing the boundaries” this year by supporting and promoting the night-time economy.

“Culture Night is always a special night in the calendar and this year will be even more exciting as we celebrate Culture Night Late,” she said.

Expand Close Performers get ready for Culture Night 2022. Picture: Maxwells / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Performers get ready for Culture Night 2022. Picture: Maxwells

“It is really encouraging to see Culture Night supporting and promoting the night-time economy with a programme of late-night flagship events and facilitating later openings of arts and cultural venues across the country.

“The additional funding for this initiative will help promote this late-night culture and provide opportunities for artists and venues to try something new.”

This year’s highlights include Night Shift, an outdoor journey through the “dreamy” landscapes of the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Sionna Festival in Limerick promises a night of electronic, hip hop and trad music with digital and street artists at King John's Castle, while Paradise Cabaret in Kerry will showcase a “comically absurd” cabaret of comedy, circus and dance.

There will be a “layered mix” of indoor and outdoor activities with programmes reflecting diversity and supporting the inclusion of all voices and cultures that make up Ireland today, from all social backgrounds, ethnicities and traditions.

It will also offer events for all ages and interests including As If By Chance in Dublin, a live site-specific performance on the streets of Tallaght that explores stories of love and intimacy.

Video of the Day

Resilience in Kilkenny, a feminist programme celebrates the works of Sarah Browne, Breda Lynch and a special commission of work by Amber Women's Refuge.

Meanwhile, PopUpArt Newbridge showcases the works of 20 Kildare connected artists.

Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly said Culture Night is essentially a “full return” to in-person events and a night for us all to come together and enjoy the best of Ireland’s culture.

“What’s really good about it is it’s intergenerational, so you have all ages so it’s a very family friendly event,” she said.

“It’s all entirely free and at a time when many of us have cost of living concerns on our minds it’s great that you can actually sample Ireland’s culture for free and it gives people a good snapshot of what’s available all year round and it allows you to experiment.”

See www.culturenight.ie