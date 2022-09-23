Culture Night 2022: County-by-county guide to what’s going on in your area tonight

Dublin Bus Chief Inspector Peter Kearns and performers from Black Canvas Tobi Balogun,Alika Lynch,Sophie Kavanagh,Leon Dwyer and Christian Dirocie celebrate the announcement of 3 free tailored bus routes for Culture Night Dublin, this Friday, 23 Sep. A variety of live performances will take place on the buses to keep passengers entertained as they travel from venue to venue. Full scheduling and programme details available at culturenightdublin.ie.

Culture Night 2022 takes place tonight with hundreds of free arts and cultural events taking place in each town, city and county across Ireland. Here is a selection of some of the events taking place in each county.

Carlow

Carlow Storytellers perform a mix of recitations, storytelling, drama, oral history and poetry at the Carlow Library, Tullow Street, Carlow from 7:30pm to 9.15pm. No booking is required and the event is suitable for all ages.

Made in Carlow/Carlow Fringe Art Festival

Local artists showcase their paintings, sculpture, crafts, fashion and more accompanied by music and poetry at the Made in Carlow venue at 139 Tullow Street. There will also be an exhibition of paintings by Bobby McLean at 2 Dublin Street and a Nigerian art exhibit at 52 Dublin Street. There will also be an exhibition of the works by Elizabeth Cope that is opening at the Visual Arts Centre. Opening time from 4pm to 8pm. No booking is required.

Open Trad Session

The VISUAL venue on the Old Dublin Road at Graigue, Carlow is hosting a traditional music session featuring musicians Áine Donohue, Lisa De Buitléir, Megan McDonald and Jack Gladney from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.



Cavan

Walking tour

Virginia is hosting a stilt walking tour of the town starting at 5pm from the Church of Ireland grounds.

At 6pm, the Syrian Dance Group and Irish Dance Group will give a multicultural dance performance in front of the court house.

‘Two in the Dock’

At 7pm, playwright Eddie Brady’s play ‘Two in the Dock’ will be staged in front of the courthouse.

At 8pm, the Riverfront Bar and Grill will host an evening of music, song and dance.

Multicultural fair

Ballyjamesduff is hosting a Heritage Walk and Multicultural fair at Market Square House with a self-guided tour exploring the town’s social history along with food, crafts and music from 4pm to 9pm.

The village of Mullagh is hosting an evening celebrating the humble potato with songs, poetry, storytelling and cooking demonstrations at the Glebe in Mullagh from 8pm to 10pm.

Clare

Céili band

The Clare Céilí Band will perform a live concert at Cois na hAbhna in the Galway Road in Ennis from 8pm to 9:30pm, all ages are welcome.

Video of the Day

Songs and stories

The Kilrush Town Centre in Kilrush is hosting an evening of music, song, storytelling and dance in the town square from 8pm to 9:30pm.

Lantern-lit parade

Mountshannon Arts is hosting a lantern-lit parade along the lake and Aistear Park, featuring the launch of a Viking longboat, stilt walkers, entertainment and refreshments from 8pm to 10pm.

Cork

‘Words in Motions’

Cork City Hall is the venue for the ‘Words in Motions’ Cultural Bus event in which the Munster Literature Centre will showcase poets and writers who will read from their works aboard a Bus Eireann bus from 7pm to 10pm.

Ukrainian music and dance

The plaza at the New Civic Offices at Cork City Hall will also host a night of live music starting with Ukrainian music and dance performances from 7pm to 8pm followed by a performance by the City of Cork Male Voice Choir from 8:15 to 9pm.

Comhaltas group

The Cork Bus Station will host an evening of traditional music from the Douglas Comhaltas group from 7:30pm to 9pm.

Donegal

Flann O’Brien walking tour

The Alley Theatre and Strabane Historic Society are hosting a Flann O’Brien Walking Tour that starts at 6:30pm from the Alley Theatre in Strabane and winds up at the Lifford Courthouse with buses returning to the Alley Theatre for 8pm, followed by music in the Alley bar until 10pm.

Vintage and classic cars

The Donegal Vintage and Classic Car Club is showcasing a collection of vintage cars outside the Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny from 6pm to 8pm.

Storytelling of workhouses

The Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny is hosting an evening of storytelling recounting the experiences of those living and working in the county’s workhouses during the Revolutionary Period. Not suitable for children under 7 years old and booking is required by emailing museum@donegalcoco.ie. Tours run at 6:15pm and 7:15pm.

Dublin

Bus performances

Dublin bus is hosting a series of performances aboard its Culture Night Buses across three routes with pop-up performances from the Black Canvas collective, Regina and The Queens drag show and New Wave band Basht and more. Buses depart every 20 minutes from 6pm starting at College Green, Bachelor’s Walk and Aston Quay.

Album launch

Dublin singer/songwriter Sorcha Richardson will launch her new album ‘Smiling Like and Idiot’ at the Hen’s Teeth pub on Merchant’s Quay, Dublin, from 7:30pm to 11pm with DJ sets. Over 18s only.

Cathedral tour

St Patrick’s Cathedral will be hosting tours every 10 minutes and self guided tours exploring the cathedral’s history as well as family activities and a treasure hunt. There will also be a competition to win a tour of the belfry and roof for six people. The event runs from 7pm to 10pm. Booking is required. Phone 01 453 9472.

Shopping trolley sound system

Improv group Acid Granny will wheel their shopping trolley sound system as they engage with the public during their performance on Dublin’s Capel Street from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

History museum

The National History Museum on Merrion Square will open its doors from 4pm to 9pm. Booking is required. Phone 01 677 7444.

Galway

Live performances

The Roisin Dubh venue in Galway city is hosting a night of live music featuring musicians Tracy Bruen, Paddy Hanna, Eoin Dolan, Bríd Kenny, Stevie Healy, Bees & Sawdust from 7:30pm to 11:30pm.

James Joyce

The Nora Barnacle House Museum at Bowling Green, Galway city is presenting tours and fireside readings about the life of James Joyce and Nora Barnacle with a performance of the “Lass of Aughrim” by Galway musician Brigid Mae Power. Places are limited to ten people per tour starting at 6pm to 8pm. Booking is required at thenorabarnaclehouse@gmail.com.

Multicultural food and music

United Women Galway are hosting an evening of multicultural food and music at the OLBC Hall on the Sea Road in Galway city from 5pm to 8pm.

Kerry

Short films

The Kerry International Film Festival is presenting an evening of short films screened outside the Tralee Town Square from 8pm to 11pm.

Trad music and dance

The Kerry Writers Museum in Listowel is hosting an evening of traditional Irish music and dance featuring local musicians from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Wren Boys

The Square in Listowel will feature performances of traditional music and dance from local Wren Boys who will compete for the All-Ireland Wren Boy title along with performances from storytellers, poets and other musicians from 8:30pm to 10pm.

Kildare

Live jazz

The Carton House Hotel in Maynooth is presenting an evening of live jazz with the Johnny Batista Trio from 7pm to 8pm.

‘Shock and horror’

Castletown House in Celbridge is hosting a tour focusing on the “shock and horror” experienced by those living in the 18th century from 7pm to 8pm. Not suitable for under 16s.

‘Live in the Garden’

The Kilcock Community Garden is hosting a pop-up variety show “Live in the Garden” featuring music, comedy, theatre, dance and poetry from 6:30pm to 8:45pm.



Kilkenny

Audio visual tours

The Kilkenny Union Workhouse is offering audio visual tours of the former workhouse which is now restored as the MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre from 4pm to 8pm.

Courtyards and gardens

The Kilkenny Archaeological Society presents tours of the circa-1594 Rothe House and its courtyards and garden from 5pm to 8pm.

Butlers Gallery DJs

The Butler Gallery at John’s Quay in Kilkenny city is hosting the BG Block Party with DJs performing in the garden as well as a late night entry to the gallery from 6pm to 9pm.



Laois

Historical house

The Emo Court Demense at Emo Park is hosting a guided external tour of the historic house from 6:00 to 6:45pm.

Trad music

The Laois Music Centre in Portlaoise is presenting an evening of music featuring trad flute player Tommy Fitzharris from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Music, dance and craft

The Portarlington Library’s Port Art Collective is presenting the Port Art Crawl with pop-up exhibitions, music, dance and craft from 6pm to 10pm.

Co Leitrim

Trad music and children’s workshops

The Dock at Saint George’s Terrace in Carrick-on-Shannon is hosting an evening of trad music, children’s workshops and live performance by Celina Muldoon as well as a special screening of a classic Irish film from the 1980s chosen by the audience from 6pm to midnight.

Work of Alfred Hitchcock

The Ballinamore Writers Group is presenting an evening exploring the work of filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock as a screening of the film ‘Dead Meat’ which was filmed in the county and features many locals at the Island Theatre in Ballinamore from 8pm to midnight.

Boardwalk music and dance

The riverside boardwalk in Carrick-on-Shannon is the setting for live outdoor performances of music and dance based on the theme of the River Shannon and time. From 4pm to 5:30pm.

Limerick

Voices

Limerick Voices presents live musical performances on Bedford Row in Limerick city from 6:45pm to 9pm.

Walking tour

The Limerick Pedestrian Network and Limerick Cycle Bus are presenting a walking tour of Limerick city’s three bridges starting at 7pm at Merchant’s Quay until 9pm.

Evening of artwork

The People’s Museum of Limerick in Pery Square is hosting an evening of artwork, a workshop on prop making and a lecture on Irish science fiction from Dr Jack Fennell as well as a live broadcast from Wired FM from 5pm to 10pm.

Longford

Bob Dylan tribute

The Bottleneck Bar in Longford town is hosting a tribute to legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan by performance artist Shane Kennedy from 7:30pm to 9:15pm.

Tea dance

Rath Mhuire and Dolmen Services in Granard present a tea dance for older people at the Resource Centre in Granard from 5pm to 7pm.

Latin dance

The Dean Egan library on Ballymahon is presenting an introduction to Latin dance as part of the town’s Festival of Cultures from 4pm to 5pm.

Louth

Folk band

The Highlanes Gallery in Drogheda is presenting an evening of music in the courtyard from folk band Kern who will release a single of their folk version of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Don’t Believe a Word’ from 6:15pm to 7:15pm.

Prisoners

The Oriel Centre in Dundalk is presenting a live performance and talks with family members of former prisoners who escaped from the Dundalk Gaol in 1922 from 7:30pm to 9pm.

African arts and culture

The Dundalk Youth Centre is hosting an evening showcasing African arts and culture aimed at youths aged 11 to 18 featuring African music and dance, poetry, games and cuisine from 4pm to 7pm.

Mayo

Westport House tours

The historic Westport House Demesne in Westport is offering tours of the house from 6pm to 9pm with a guided tour at 7pm.

Trad music and special Mass

The Ballintubber Abbey is hosting a trad music session from 7pm to 7:30pm followed by a special Mass featuring performances by the Ballintubber Abbey Choir.

Live music

The Linenhall Arts Centre in Castlebar is presenting an evening of culture and live music performances from 8pm to 12:30am.

Meath

‘Concert in the Park’

Dunshaughlin Park in the town is hosting a “Concert in the Park” with various musicians from 7:30pm to 9pm.

Poetry and music

Newgrange Mall in Slane is hosting an evening of music performances by local artists as well as spoken word poetry, a cross-stitch workshop and other demonstrations by local artists from 7pm to 9pm.

Music, dance and spoken word

The Kells Arts Club in the town is presenting an evening of music, dance and spoken word performances showcasing the heritage town at O’Connor’s Bar from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Monaghan

Patrick Kavanagh

The Patrick Kavanagh Experience in Inniskeen will be open from 5pm to 9pm to share the life of the poet and his poetry through artefacts, multimedia, text and film.

Castleblayney tour

The history and anecdotes of the town of Castleblayney and its people will be explored in a guided walking tour of the town along with storytelling, music, poetry and artwork along the way. The tour starts at the Hope Castle Gates at 6pm and lasts around 90 minutes.

Historic buildings

The Tyrone Guthrie Centre in Knockcor is opening its doors for a tour of its historic buildings and residential facilities for its artists from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. Booking is required via email to tyroneguthrie40@gmail.com.

Offaly

Castle culture

The Charleville Castle in Tullamore is the setting for an evening of multicultural music and dance performances and free refreshments from 8pm to 9:30pm.

Candle-lit presentation

The Birr Growery at the Oxmantown Mall is hosting a candle-lit presentation and workshops from 7:30pm to 8:30pm. Booking is required via email at birrgrowery@gmail.com.

Live music

The Courthouse in Birr is presenting an evening of live music from the winners of the Vintage Week Busking competition starting at 8:30pm followed by an immersive audio-visual presentation that will run on a loop until 10:30pm.

Roscommon

King House

The King House Historical and Cultural Centre will open its doors to tours of the house and the Boyle Civic Art Collection from 4pm to 8pm.

Barracks

The John McGahern Barracks in Cootehall will open late for tours of the facility and an exhibition of works by artist Malachy Costello. The event runs from 4pm to 9pm.

Model trains

The Castlerea Railway Museum is hosting a special craft workshop on how to build, paint and decorate model trains. Participants can also board a real train in the museum. Booking is required by emailing scealheritage@gmail.com.

Sligo

Historic abbey music

Sligo’s historic abbey in Sligo town will be open for a twilight traditional music concert on the grounds from 6:30pm to 8pm.

WB Yeats

The Yeats Statue on Stephen Street in Sligo town is the setting for a unique competition in which participants are encouraged to dress up as poet WB Yeats. Cash prizes will be awarded for “the best, worst, funniest and silliest version of Ireland’s national poet.” The event runs from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

Music, juggling and poetry

The Yeats Society in Sligo town is hosting a multicultural evening of music, juggling, poetry and song and dance outside the Yeats building at the Hyde Bridge, weather-permitting or inside the building if it rains from 7pm to 8:30pm.

Tipperary

Ukrainian music and art

The Templemore Library in Templemore is hosting a special night celebrating Ukrainian music, art, dance and culture with traditional Ukrainian food being served from 7:15pm to 8:30pm.

Folk legend’s music and reading

St Francis Abbey in Cashel is the setting for a night of music and reading featuring folk legend Mick Hanly followed by a selection of readings from members of the Cashel Library Writers Circle from 7:30pm to 10pm.

Musical story-telling

The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is presenting four 30-minute performances from 7pm to 9pm featuring musical story-telling by Eamon O’Malley as part of its Musical Trail taking part at four local landmarks, beginning at the Main Guard.



Waterford

Medieval museum tours

The Medieval Museum in Waterford city is offering tours of the museum from 5pm to 7:15pm at Cathedral Square.

Music at the Apple Market

The Apple Market in Waterford city is hosting a night of music and dance from Columbia and the Caribbean from 8pm to 10pm.

Barbershop quartet

The Waterford Gallery of Art in Waterford city is hosting a performance of the barbershop quartet The Spokesman to launch its newest exhibition “Portraits: People and Place” from 5:30pm.



Westmeath

Town Band

The Mullingar Town Band will perform at their band hall in the Commons, Mullingar from 7pm to 8pm.

Castle tour

Athlone Castle is offering a guided tour of the castle from 5:45pm to 6:45pm. Booking is recommended by emailing info@athlonecastle.ie.

Sing-along session

Fox’s pub in Loughnavalley is hosting a traditional music and sing-along session with local singers of all ages from 9pm until closing.

Wexford

Musical comedy

The Oyster Lane Theatre Group will perform excerpts from its 2022 musical comedy ‘The Addams Family’ at the Talbot Hotel in Wexford town from 8pm to 8:30pm.

Local artists

The Gorey Art Collective Studio is opening its studio to the public who will have a chance to meet and chat with local artists from 6pm to 8pm at the studio on Church Street in Gorey.

‘Sunset sketch’

The New Ross Library Park is the setting for a guided ‘Sunset Sketch’ evening in which participants will join artist Ben Dolan for a walk in the park and discussion on techniques for selecting scenes, materials and composition. Following the two-hour sessions will be a performance of an original sound piece in the auditorium. The event runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Booking is required.



Wicklow

Kila

Irish folk and trad legends Kila will celebrate their 35th anniversary with a live performance at the Fatima Hall in Baltinglass from 8:30pm to 10:30pm. Booking is recommended through Eventbrite.ie.

Cookery demo

Irish celebrity chef and local resident Catherine Fulvio will present a cookery demonstration and workshop at the Market Square in Dunlavin from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Street performances

Arklow Music and Arts is presenting its inaugural Arklow Culture Crawl featuring musicians, artists, actors, and bands performing through the streets of Arklow and stopping off at local landmarks on the way. It sets off from St Saviour’s Church in the town at 7pm until 10pm.



