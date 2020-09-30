Cultural organisations receive £2.5m donation to ‘support learning programmes’

More than £2.5 million has been awarded to cultural organisations to help keep learning and community programmes running during the pandemic.

The money, heading to museums and galleries, theatres, music, dance, art centres and heritage organisations, has been donated by the Clore Duffield Foundation.

Recipients who will receive a portion of the £2,551,371 include Birmingham Royal Ballet, the V&A, Bristol Old Vic and the Royal Academy of Arts.

Manchester Art Gallery is among the recipients (Dave Thompson/PA)

The Leach Pottery, Manchester Art Gallery, National Gallery of Scotland, National Museum Wales and the Roundhouse will also receive a share.

Lockdown activities have included work with homeless groups, Parkinson’s sufferers, creating online lessons on Shakespeare and delivering clay-making packs to vulnerable children.

Philanthropist Dame Vivien Duffield’s foundation previously funded the creation of over 60 Clore Learning Spaces around Britain, but not their running costs.

She said of the spaces: “We realised that none of the learning spaces except one had reopened, and unfortunately to this day, most remain closed.

“This donation is to help the institutions take the necessary precautions, and where possible start their learning programmes in person.

“It is of course also to help retain and support the learning teams which are in danger of being dispersed.”

PA Media