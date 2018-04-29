cryptic crossword no 1,145
¤0.60 per sms received. SP Phonovation, PO Box 6, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Helpline 0818 217100
Across
1 As part of hearing, merry old king advanced around church (7).
5 Bloom in formation stood up to shoot (7).
9 Patriarch of these abstainers retained by one lawyer (5).
10 Odd aroma around herb attracts beast (9).
11 One brings illumination to confused lad in prominence (9).
12 Cobblers' equipment survives (5).
13 Cover a hanging (5).
15 Where team directors keep trophies? (9).
18 Perhaps Alpine music is put-up job? (4,5).
19 Make more space for victory, including FG's predecessors (5).
21 In a frenzy, turning around right sort of curry (5).
23 Fellow seizes US state tax for criminal at sea (9).
25 Begin to make speech nursing one drink (9).
26 Graduates in this manner achieve lowest tone (5).
27 Be more insensitive dropping one learner without charge (7).
28 Chap's consumed by fat returning legendary hero (7).
Down
1 Chile reform, diplomats hold, is overdone (7).
2 Domestic account includes prohibition for coach (9).
3 Hostelry with appeal to slimmers (5).
4 In continent glean new way to painlessness (9).
5 Give up when right occasion turns up (5).
6 Pommel injured Dad's bowel (9).
7 Posh vulgarian returns without big pill (5).
8 Stupefied, tried to find water with rod around river (7).
14 Seems hip - a doctor for stress (9).
16 Damage from rubbish American leaves around soldiers (9).
17 Include brief home view of mail target (9).
18 Gangster's share of gardening operation (4-3).
20 Confines to small channel (7).
22 Build in sunlight, we are told (5).
23 Ringing tones as leading exhibitionist in make-up turns up (5).
24 Take a stroll as doctor splits drink (5).
Solution to Sunday Independent Cryptic Crossword no 1,144
Across: 1 Troll; 4 Guarantee; 9 Acai berry; 10 Twang; 11 Sneer; 12 Abashment; 13 Outcome; 15 Sibling; 18 Tabasco; 20 Retinue; 21 Cloudiest; 23 Onset; 25 Relic; 26 Delighted; 27 Otherness; 28 Tiara.
Down: 1 Transport; 2 Of age; 3 Laborious; 4 Germane; 5 Anyways; 6 Aitch; 7 Tragedian; 8 Ergot; 14 Tabbouleh; 16 Bethought; 17 Great idea; 19 Overdue; 20 Rattles; 21 Curio; 22 Decor; 24 Sutra.
The Sunday Independent Cryptic Crossword Book, containing 60 crosswords, is available for €8.00, including postage. Call (01)8335305 or email glenbower@iol.ie
Sunday Independent