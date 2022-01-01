Craig’s Bond exit, Indy and Tom Cruise: The showbiz year in pictures

Actor Stephen Fry was among those who received a Covid-19 vaccine at Poets’ Corner in Westminster Abbey in March (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Top Gun star Cruise waved to members of the public as he filmed scenes at a heritage railway in North Yorkshire in April.
The 58-year-old joined crew filming in the village of Levisham on the North York Moors. It appeared to involve the use of a modified train and tracks for what was thought to be a new Mission: Impossible film.
Karla Doorbar as Cinderella from Birmingham Royal Ballet performs during a dress rehearsal in June (Jacob King/PA)
A legal fight between two former Sex Pistols band members and frontman Johnny Rotten over the use of their songs in a television series started at the High Court in London in July.
In an August ruling, Sir Anthony Mann found ex-drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones were entitled to invoke “majority voting rules” against the ex-singer in relation to the use of Sex Pistols material in TV drama Pistol, directed by Danny Boyle.
A body double for Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook are seen on a horse and motorbike during a parade scene for the new Indiana Jones film on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre in July (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Crown star Emma Corrin arriving at the 24th British Independent Film Awards ceremony in London in December (Ian West/PA)
Reality TV kept the nation hooked throughout the year, with the big-hitting shows still pulling in millions of viewers. Italian engineer Giuseppe Dell’Anno triumphed in The Great British Bake-Off, while Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a Storm Arwen-disrupted stint in the Welsh castle.
There were also problems on Strictly Come Dancing, with injury reducing the final show to just two contenders, with soap actress Rose Ayling-Ellis winning the glitterball trophy with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.