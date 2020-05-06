Craig Revel Horwood says contingency plans are in place for Strictly to go ahead

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said the programme’s producers have made contingency plans in an effort to ensure it can go ahead amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told ITV’s Lorraine programme he is “pretty much” on board with the idea that it can take place, adding that there are “all sorts of ways you can get around the coronavirus thing”.

Revel Horwood noted that not all routines “mean you are dancing together” and couples could “remain two metres apart or whatever the rules might be at the time”.

Will Strictly return this year amidst the pandemic? Judge @CraigRevHorwood says there are ways couples can compete while adhering to social distancing rules and is hopeful filming will still go ahead. pic.twitter.com/6Q53P6DEZv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 6, 2020

He added: “There’s a contingency plan in place with the producers to bring it to the nation and of course it is such a wonderful show, such a happy show, everyone knows it’s the lead-up to Christmas.

“People want to feel good about themselves and what better way of doing that than dancing, so yeah, we are keeping our fingers crossed.”

He said a socially distanced series “could become something really quite special”, adding: “Being pushed into a creative corner I think brings out the best in people.”

Revel Horwood said the BBC “do not want to let the people down”.

The broadcaster has been contacted for comment.

PA Media