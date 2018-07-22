Countryfile star Anita Rani says she feels “emotional” about children not getting out into the countryside.

Countryfile’s Anita Rani: Children need to get out into the countryside

The 30th anniversary episode of Countryfile, which will see John Craven introduce a countdown of the show’s 30 most memorable moments, airs on Sunday evening on BBC1.

It's 30 years since #Countryfile was first on your telly.🍾 In a special anniversary programme on Sunday at 7pm on BBC1 we celebrate 30 memorable moments from the show - but here are @EllieHarrison_ @SteveBrownGBWR @AdamHenson and @mattbakerfans with theirs. 🎂💜 pic.twitter.com/y4mg94AmUu — BBC Countryfile (@BBCCountryfile) July 20, 2018

And Rani told the Press Association: “I really love doing the stories that encourage people from cities and urban areas to get out to the countryside”.

She said that she feels “quite emotional” about the issue of some children having never set foot in the countryside, because “you really think how sad that is”.

The 30th anniversary episode of Countryfile airs on BBC1 at 7pm.

Countryfile Live is taking place at Blenheim Palace from August 2-5.

