Corrie’s Peter Barlow saves son from burning boat

Coronation Street viewers declared Peter Barlow “a hero” after he jumped onto a blazing boat to save his son.

Simon (Alex Bain) was on board the boat when a lantern was knocked over and started a fire.

But his dad Peter (Chris Gascoyne) saved the day when he turned up and, seeing the blaze, jumped onto the vessel and pulled Simon to safety.

Fans of the ITV soap were gripped by the dramatic scenes, and many were quick to praise Peter for his courageous actions.

“Peter Barlow, you absolute hero,” wrote one viewer on Twitter, while another gushed: “Oh my god peter the hero.”

“Peter to the rescue, faster than a speeding bullet and a boat on fire,” posted another person.

“The second episode of tonight #corrie was amazing! I mean peter coming to the rescue to save Simon, amazing acting!!!” said another.

One fan was worried Peter would not make it out.

“i swear if peter dies that’s it i’m not watching corrie,” warned the viewer.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

Press Association