Monday 6 August 2018

Corrie viewers in stitches over character’s Nando’s comment

Fans posted crying with laughter emojis on Twitter after Mary Taylor’s joke.

Cheeky Nando’s? (ITV)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Coronation Street viewers saw the funny side as the soap served up its “best line ever” – “I’m not a snob, I’ve been to Nando’s.”

The one-liner was delivered by Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) during a chat with Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) in the latest episode of the ITV soap.

As the pair talked, Mary explained she was not snobbish because she had eaten at the chicken chain.

“I’m not a snob Adam, I’ve been to Nando’s,” she said.

Fans flooded Twitter with crying with laughter emojis after the hilarious line.

“Mary you’re a riot,” posted one person, adding a gif of someone spitting out their drink as they snorted with laughter.

“Oh my days, this made me choke on my drink! @itvcorrie writing team are hilarious!!” tweeted another.

Another person said it was the “best line ever uttered in #Corrie”.

“Superb writing on tonight’s @itvcorrie from @damoncorrie I’m not a snob, I’ve been to #Nando’s,” said another.

“Mary was on fire, absolutely hilarious.”

“We need a Mary in Nando’s episode,” suggested another fan.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

