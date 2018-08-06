Coronation Street viewers saw the funny side as the soap served up its “best line ever” – “I’m not a snob, I’ve been to Nando’s.”

Corrie viewers in stitches over character’s Nando’s comment

The one-liner was delivered by Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) during a chat with Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) in the latest episode of the ITV soap.

As the pair talked, Mary explained she was not snobbish because she had eaten at the chicken chain.

“I’m not a snob Adam, I’ve been to Nando’s,” she said.

Fans flooded Twitter with crying with laughter emojis after the hilarious line.

“Mary you’re a riot,” posted one person, adding a gif of someone spitting out their drink as they snorted with laughter.

“I’m not a snob. I’ve been to Nando’s” Mary you’re a riot #Corrie pic.twitter.com/2tg6xkCWwz — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) August 6, 2018

“Oh my days, this made me choke on my drink! @itvcorrie writing team are hilarious!!” tweeted another.

‘I’m not a snob Adam, I’ve been to Nando’s’



Oh my days, this made me choke on my drink! @itvcorrie writing team are hilarious!! 😂😂😂 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/CbqB9IJNqy — Wez (@W3z) August 6, 2018

Another person said it was the “best line ever uttered in #Corrie”.

“Superb writing on tonight’s @itvcorrie from @damoncorrie I’m not a snob, I’ve been to #Nando’s,” said another.

“Mary was on fire, absolutely hilarious.”

“We need a Mary in Nando’s episode,” suggested another fan.

We need a Mary in Nando’s episode 😂 #corrie — Sean ferguson (@fergu65) August 6, 2018

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

Press Association